More Controversy at the World Cup
After Trump Controversy: Another Complaint from the Belgians!
Belgium’s national team isn’t taking any more nonsense from the World Cup hosts. Following their 4-1 victory over the U.S. team amid the controversy surrounding the lifting of the red card suspension for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, the Belgians have filed another complaint.
The Belgian Football Association (RBFA) stated that the training facility initially assigned to them for their preparations for the quarterfinal against Spain (Friday, 9 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker) “does not meet the minimum standards required for our training sessions.”
University Expresses Irritation
The world governing body FIFA subsequently allowed the Belgians to train at the MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy instead of, as originally planned, on the grounds of Loyola Marymount University (LMU). The university in the California metropolis expressed its irritation. “Our field is in excellent condition and has already been used by several professional sports teams—and similar uses are planned for this summer as well,” LMU told the website “The Athletic.”
In the Round of 16 against the U.S., Belgium celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory—despite the commotion surrounding opposing forward Folarin Balogun, whose red-card suspension FIFA had unexpectedly suspended on probation following a call from U.S. President Donald Trump.
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