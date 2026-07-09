After Trump Controversy: Another Complaint from the Belgians!

University Expresses Irritation

The world governing body FIFA subsequently allowed the Belgians to train at the MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy instead of, as originally planned, on the grounds of Loyola Marymount University (LMU). The university in the California metropolis expressed its irritation. “Our field is in excellent condition and has already been used by several professional sports teams—and similar uses are planned for this summer as well,” LMU told the website “The Athletic.”