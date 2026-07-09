And what, exactly, was the achievement, Councilwoman?

What that might mean is just as much a mystery—because politically, the ÖVP city councilwoman, who holds no portfolio, has hardly made a splash so far. A survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis on behalf of the “Krone” revealed that only nine percent of the 1,000 respondents want Greco to play a bigger role in politics (ranking last among all city council members). Forty-two percent have no idea who she is. So what does Greco do?