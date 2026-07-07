An Emotional Roller Coaster
Messi Madness! Penalty Curse, Goal, Tears, Promotion
In the end, even the superstar was in tears. The Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt (3–2) was an emotional roller coaster for everyone involved. Even for Lionel Messi, who first missed a penalty kick, then scored the equalizer, and finally celebrated the dramatic advancement with tears in his eyes.
After the final whistle, it became clear just how emotional this match was—even for a player who had seemingly seen it all in soccer. Seemingly—because what unfolded in the World Cup Round of 16 against Egypt was a new experience even for the 39-year-old.
Tears streamed down the superstar’s cheeks. Embraced by his teammates, Messi let his emotions run free. It was an enormous weight that was lifted from his shoulders in those moments. After all, just a few minutes earlier, he had faced the prospect of elimination from the World Cup—and possibly the end of his national team career!
Messi’s role in the dramatic match was no small one! First, he and his Argentine teammates were stunned by a goal from Yasser Ibrahim (15th minute). Shortly after, however, a penalty kick was called, and Messi stepped up to take it. But once again, one of the exceptional player’s few weaknesses was exposed.
A Roller Coaster of Emotions
Messi has taken eight penalty kicks from open play at World Cups so far, converting only four. This puts him in first place in this negative statistic. And things were about to get even more dramatic when Mostafa Ziko extended the underdog’s lead to 2–0 in the 67th minute.
Facing the threat of a surprise elimination, the defending champions stepped up their game once more. Cristian Romero scored the goal to cut the deficit in the 79th minute, and then it was Messi’s moment to shine again. In the 83rd minute, the superstar scored the equalizer! It was already his eighth goal in this tournament—his 21st World Cup goal overall, extending his own record!
Incredible Numbers
There are further statistics that attest to the Argentine’s world-class status: Messi scored against Egypt in his ninth consecutive World Cup match and has netted 12 goals in those games. He is also the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup knockout matches.
Messi has now played in 28 World Cup matches—another record. In addition to his 21 goals, he has also set up nine more. Statistically speaking, the Argentine has been involved in nearly one goal per game—an outstanding rate.
However, none of these records would have mattered to Messi at that moment if his World Cup run against Egypt had come to an abrupt end. But just as everyone was expecting extra time, Enzo Fernández came on in stoppage time and saved the day for Argentina. That finally brought tears to Messi’s eyes. Completely overcome with emotion, he found himself in the arms of his teammates and can now add at least one more World Cup match to his incredible career.
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