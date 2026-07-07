Messi Madness! Penalty Curse, Goal, Tears, Promotion

However, none of these records would have mattered to Messi at that moment if his World Cup run against Egypt had come to an abrupt end. But just as everyone was expecting extra time, Enzo Fernández came on in stoppage time and saved the day for Argentina. That finally brought tears to Messi’s eyes. Completely overcome with emotion, he found himself in the arms of his teammates and can now add at least one more World Cup match to his incredible career.