LIVE: Messi in the Starting Lineup! Argentina vs. Egypt

With three wins, Argentina cruised through the group stage without any trouble, including a 2-0 victory over Austria. In the Round of 16 against newcomer Cape Verde, however, the “Albiceleste” surprisingly had to go into extra time. Only a late own goal saved the Argentines from one of the biggest embarrassments in World Cup history. “We weren’t able to put enough pressure on them. Our team units were spread out a bit too far apart,” Messi said, analyzing the uncharacteristically sloppy performance. Things will have to go much better in the match against Egypt.