World Cup Live Updates
LIVE: Messi in the Starting Lineup! Argentina vs. Egypt
Round of 16 at the World Cup! World champion Argentina faces Egypt; we’re covering the match live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 0–1.
Here’s the live ticker:
The most successful national teams from South America and Africa are battling it out in Atlanta for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. Defending champion Argentina, a 16-time Copa América winner, faces seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champion Egypt. The spotlight is also on the showdown between two veteran stars: Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are facing off in their national team uniforms for the first—and likely last—time.
With three wins, Argentina cruised through the group stage without any trouble, including a 2-0 victory over Austria. In the Round of 16 against newcomer Cape Verde, however, the “Albiceleste” surprisingly had to go into extra time. Only a late own goal saved the Argentines from one of the biggest embarrassments in World Cup history. “We weren’t able to put enough pressure on them. Our team units were spread out a bit too far apart,” Messi said, analyzing the uncharacteristically sloppy performance. Things will have to go much better in the match against Egypt.
World Champions Warned About Egypt
Midfield anchor Leandro Paredes expects another close match against the Africans: “It will be a very difficult game. We’re at the top level of soccer, and all the national teams are very good and physically strong.” And former teammate Sergio Agüero warned: “Egypt is physically very strong and has even more quality on offense than Cape Verde.”
One thing is clear: The Argentines don’t play with the same intensity as the French. Nor are they a “flawless machine,” as ÖFB coach Ralf Rangnick graciously described European champions Spain. But they do have Messi. The Argentine captain has scored seven of the team’s eleven tournament goals so far, underscoring his enormous importance to the defending champions. “We enjoy every day we get to play alongside him,” said midfielder Rodrigo De Paul about the eight-time World Player of the Year.
Egyptian “King” Pays Tribute to Messi
Egypt, for its part, sparked wild celebrations back home by advancing to the World Cup round of 16 for the first time. After a 1-1 draw with Australia in extra time, the North Africans prevailed 4-2 in a penalty shootout and made soccer history. “It’s one of the best days of my life,” said Salah after the historic victory. When asked which of the many superstars he would choose for his “last dance” at a World Cup, the soccer star—celebrated as Egypt’s “King”—replied without hesitation: “Messi.”
This marks the first time South America’s and Africa’s most successful teams have faced off in a competitive match. In a friendly in 2008, the “Albiceleste” won 2–0. The winner of this first-ever World Cup matchup will face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarterfinals.
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