More Than Just Ministers
How Brazenly the Chamber of Commerce Bosses Line Their Pockets
The Court of Auditors has torn the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) apart over lavish salaries at the top, questionable expense reports, and excessive reserves. This is increasing the pressure to finally reform.
Lack of transparency, duplication of efforts, and a lack of oversight: The Court of Auditors’ assessment of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce is scathing. Personnel costs—around half a billion euros per year—are the focus, especially at the top:
WKÖ Secretary General Earns More Than the Minister of Economic Affairs
For example, the Court of Auditors recommends “setting the gross monthly salaries of the Secretary General and his deputies at a level lower than that of the Minister of Economic Affairs.” In fact, WKÖ Secretary General Jochen Danninger earns more than ten percent more than the Minister of Economic Affairs, which corresponds to a gross monthly salary of over 22,000 euros.
The Court of Auditors is also scrutinizing the salaries of the president and the (numerous) vice presidents. In 2024, a new system was introduced that provided for a salary of over 15,000 euros for the president. Following a public outcry, the chamber backtracked. The way these salaries are determined is also a “conflict of interest”—the Executive Board, so to speak, decides them for itself.
Chamber Funded Vice President Hesoun’s Frequent Flyer Status
Those in high office must travel frequently, which leads to some peculiarities: A member of the executive board had the Chamber cover the cost of 2,000 euros for “exclusive frequent-flyer status with a European airline,” the Court of Auditors criticizes—a “one-off case,” according to the Chamber. According to insiders, the Executive Board member in question is former Siemens CEO Wolfgang Hesoun.
Where the Court of Auditors identifies room for improvement, this is incorporated into ongoing reform discussions.
Jochen Danninger, WKÖ
Bild: Eva Manhart
The Court of Auditors also criticizes other salary payments. Last fall, the WKÖ faced heavy criticism for raising its employees’ salaries by a whopping 4.2 percent in the midst of difficult wage negotiations. The Chamber of Commerce also likes to outsource work. It commissioned KPMG for a “transformation process” at a monthly fee of 116,000 euros.
Reserves Unchanged in Balance Sheets for 20 Years
Since the Chamber is awash in money from its compulsory members, billions in reserves have also accumulated over the years. The Court of Auditors is particularly critical of how these reserves have been built up in an uncoordinated manner. “In some cases, the Chambers of Commerce have carried reserves on their balance sheets for 20 years without any changes,” the report states. Yet in some instances, these reserves should be released.
The Chamber intends to take the criticism seriously. General Jochen Danninger emphasizes the need to “incorporate potential for improvement into the reform discussions.” The Chamber is already working on greater cost-efficiency, leaner structures, and greater transparency.
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