How Brazenly the Chamber of Commerce Bosses Line Their Pockets

Reserves Unchanged in Balance Sheets for 20 Years

Since the Chamber is awash in money from its compulsory members, billions in reserves have also accumulated over the years. The Court of Auditors is particularly critical of how these reserves have been built up in an uncoordinated manner. “In some cases, the Chambers of Commerce have carried reserves on their balance sheets for 20 years without any changes,” the report states. Yet in some instances, these reserves should be released.