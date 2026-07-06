This is how FIFA President Infantino justifies the World Cup scandal

Red Card Suspension Lifted

Balogun had been shown a red card in the World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina after unintentionally landing on his opponent’s ankle and was initially suspended for one game. FIFA later suspended the ban for one year on probation, citing Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which allows for the suspension of a disciplinary measure in whole or in part. As things stand, this means the U.S. forward is eligible to play in the Round of 16 match against Belgium.