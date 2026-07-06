"Not unusual"
This is how FIFA President Infantino justifies the World Cup scandal
“Yes, I received a call from Donald Trump,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino openly admits, but sees nothing wrong with it, as this is “nothing unusual.”
In a statement posted on X, Infantino wrote that “FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the relevant provisions and the specific facts before them. Their independence is crucial to the credibility and integrity of soccer and must always be respected.”
“Nothing Unusual”
Infantino emphasized that the conversation with Trump was nothing out of the ordinary. He said he speaks regularly with the U.S. president and also frequently receives “calls from heads of state and government, government officials, soccer figures, and business leaders from around the world on a wide variety of topics.”
He explained to Trump “that a legal proceeding involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies is currently pending and that the case will be decided by the competent authorities in due course. That is how the FIFA system works, and it is a principle I will always defend.”
“That’s irrelevant”
Infantino also stated: “I read the decisions of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee when they are published. Sometimes they surprise me. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree.”
He respects the decisions and the autonomy of the committees. “Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant. It is respect for independent institutions and the rule of law that protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times.”
Red Card Suspension Lifted
Balogun had been shown a red card in the World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina after unintentionally landing on his opponent’s ankle and was initially suspended for one game. FIFA later suspended the ban for one year on probation, citing Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which allows for the suspension of a disciplinary measure in whole or in part. As things stand, this means the U.S. forward is eligible to play in the Round of 16 match against Belgium.
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