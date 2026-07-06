Horrifying scenes
Angry Passenger Attacked Bus Driver with a Knife
After being asked to get off the bus, a man—whose identity is still unknown—reportedly attacked the bus driver with a knife. The victim was not injured only because he was able to dodge the attack.
A bus driver witnessed a terrifying incident on Sunday evening in St. Valentin, in the Amstetten district of Lower Austria. The driver asked a passenger to leave the ÖBB bus after it had reached the terminal. The unidentified man initially complied with the instruction but remained in the vicinity of the bus.
Back on the bus
A short time later, the unknown man opened the front door using a door opener hidden on the outside of the bus and, in a fit of rage, got back on the bus. Once inside, he reportedly began shouting incoherently before suddenly pulling a knife from his right pants pocket.
Without warning, he lunged at the bus driver with it. The driver, however, reacted with quick thinking: He dodged the attack, fled to the rear of the vehicle, and escaped through the rear door. The attacker followed him, knife in hand. Fortunately for the professional driver, the assailant stumbled before he, too, could get off the bus.
Attacker Managed to Escape
The bus driver used this brief advantage to reboard the bus at the front, lock all the doors, and drive away. The knife-wielding assailant then also fled in an unknown direction. A search launched immediately was unsuccessful.
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