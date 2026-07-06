Appeal “inadmissible”! FIFA Humiliates Belgium

Belgian Association “Deeply Concerned”

“Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned about the course of events,” the association continued. The RBFA will “continue to advocate for the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of soccer as a whole in the coming hours, days, and months.” Previously, “The Athletic” had reported that FIFA had granted Belgium the right to appeal the decision. According to the report, a member of the FIFA Appeals Committee who does not belong to any UEFA or CONCACAF association was to rule on the case.