Infantino is ruthless
Appeal “inadmissible”! FIFA Humiliates Belgium
The U.S. men’s national soccer team will be able to field star player Folarin Balogun in the World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium. After the world governing body surprisingly suspended the striker’s red card suspension on probation, FIFA has now declared an appeal by the Belgian Football Association against the decision to be “inadmissible.” Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump admits to having asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino for a “review” regarding the lifting of the red card suspension.
The Belgians’ appeal was declared “inadmissible” on the grounds that the Belgian federation “is not a party to the proceedings and therefore has no right to appeal the decision,” according to FIFA’s ruling. The reason for this appears to be that the red card was issued during a match in which Belgium did not participate.
Prior to this, the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) had leveled serious accusations against FIFA and demanded a copy of the decision as well as an explanation of the procedure followed.
The only response the RBFA received from FIFA was a letter stating that it would treat the correspondence as an appeal. Furthermore, according to reports, FIFA informed the RBFA that a judge had already been appointed and that the RBFA had only a few hours left to complete this appeal.
“FIFA is constructing an appeals process on its own”
However, according to FIFA’s own regulations, an appeal is only admissible if the appellant has first been served with the reasoned decision, the RBFA stated. “Although the RBFA merely requested legitimate explanations, FIFA itself fabricated an appeals process and simultaneously ensured that it would be deemed inadmissible,” the Belgian statement read.
Belgian Association “Deeply Concerned”
“Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned about the course of events,” the association continued. The RBFA will “continue to advocate for the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of soccer as a whole in the coming hours, days, and months.” Previously, “The Athletic” had reported that FIFA had granted Belgium the right to appeal the decision. According to the report, a member of the FIFA Appeals Committee who does not belong to any UEFA or CONCACAF association was to rule on the case.
Balogun had been shown a red card in the World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina after unintentionally landing on his opponent’s ankle and was initially suspended for one game. FIFA later suspended the ban for one year on probation, citing Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which allows for the suspension of a disciplinary measure in whole or in part. As things stand, this means the U.S. forward is eligible to play in the Round of 16 match against Belgium.
UEFA Says a Red Line Has Been Crossed
Without addressing the possible circumstances that led to FIFA’s decision, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated: “Suspending the automatic one-game suspension following a red card against Folarin Balogun for one year has crossed a red line.” Like other sports, soccer is based on rules that form the foundation for fair, honest, and transparent competition. “Sometimes rules are open to interpretation, but not in this case.”
We are stunned by this unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustified decision.
Stellungnahme der UEFA
If the legal certainty of the rules is no longer guaranteed, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of the competition is undermined. “Furthermore, this decision sets a precedent in the ongoing tournament, as similar situations must now be treated the same way—to the detriment of the competition.”” UEFA concluded with the statement: “We are stunned by this unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustified decision.”
Trump confirmed: “I have asked FIFA to review the decision”
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that he had asked FIFA to lift the red card suspension. Trump said he had asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino for a review “because I didn’t think it was a foul” and the decision had been “unfair.” Infantino also confirmed the conversation on Monday evening and pointed to the independence of FIFA’s governing bodies.
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