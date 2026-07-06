It’s official! Glasner takes over at Premier League club

Fifth Coach in a Year

“Our goal is to build a team that can take the club to the next level in the coming years and that our fans can be proud of,” Glasner said. He is the fifth manager at Forest in less than a year. Nottingham finished the past season in 16th place in the Premier League; in the Europa League, the “Reds” reached the semifinals under Pereira. The club is owned by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis.