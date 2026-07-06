The ink is dry
It’s official! Glasner takes over at Premier League club
It’s official! Oliver Glasner has signed on as head coach of Nottingham Forest. The historic English club announced the news on Monday. The 51-year-old will thus remain in the Premier League; he had only parted ways with Crystal Palace a few weeks ago.
Oliver Glasner is the new head coach of the English soccer club Nottingham Forest. As the Premier League club announced on Monday, the Upper Austrian will succeed Vitor Pereira. According to reports, Glasner—who most recently worked for league rival Crystal Palace—has signed a contract in Nottingham that runs through 2029. “Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and a great history,” the 51-year-old said in a statement.
Fifth Coach in a Year
“Our goal is to build a team that can take the club to the next level in the coming years and that our fans can be proud of,” Glasner said. He is the fifth manager at Forest in less than a year. Nottingham finished the past season in 16th place in the Premier League; in the Europa League, the “Reds” reached the semifinals under Pereira. The club is owned by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis.
After his stint at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League in 2022, Glasner took over at Crystal Palace in February 2024. In May, he left the club after leading them to victory in the Conference League, having won the FA Cup with the “Eagles” a year earlier. It had already been confirmed this past spring that Glasner would not be renewing his contract with Palace.
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