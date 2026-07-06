Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The ink is dry

It’s official! Glasner takes over at Premier League club

Nachrichten
06.07.2026 11:27
Oliver Glasner has a new employer.
Oliver Glasner has a new employer.(Bild: AP/AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

It’s official! Oliver Glasner has signed on as head coach of Nottingham Forest. The historic English club announced the news on Monday. The 51-year-old will thus remain in the Premier League; he had only parted ways with Crystal Palace a few weeks ago.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Oliver Glasner is the new head coach of the English soccer club Nottingham Forest. As the Premier League club announced on Monday, the Upper Austrian will succeed Vitor Pereira. According to reports, Glasner—who most recently worked for league rival Crystal Palace—has signed a contract in Nottingham that runs through 2029. “Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and a great history,” the 51-year-old said in a statement.

Fifth Coach in a Year
“Our goal is to build a team that can take the club to the next level in the coming years and that our fans can be proud of,” Glasner said. He is the fifth manager at Forest in less than a year. Nottingham finished the past season in 16th place in the Premier League; in the Europa League, the “Reds” reached the semifinals under Pereira. The club is owned by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis.

Glasner parted ways with Crystal Palace after winning the Conference League title.
Glasner parted ways with Crystal Palace after winning the Conference League title.(Bild: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ)

After his stint at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League in 2022, Glasner took over at Crystal Palace in February 2024. In May, he left the club after leading them to victory in the Conference League, having won the FA Cup with the “Eagles” a year earlier. It had already been confirmed this past spring that Glasner would not be renewing his contract with Palace.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
06.07.2026 11:27
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf