Trump's interference?
“An absolute disgrace!” Outrage over lifted suspension
The lifting of the red card suspension against U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is causing quite a stir. It’s not just the Belgian coach—whose team faces host the U.S. in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (starting at 2 a.m. CEST—follow the live ticker on sportkrone.at)—who sees this as an unfair decision. Several experts, numerous fans, and even politicians are outraged. Especially since suspicions are rising that the decision was made following intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump.
“I didn’t know that at the World Cup, July 5 is actually April 1—that it’s an April Fools’ joke,” said Belgium coach Rudi Garcia with a pained, ironic smile at a press conference, referring to a decision FIFA had made shortly before.
What had happened? Balogun—the U.S.’s top scorer with three World Cup goals—had been sent off in the Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina after a rough but unintentional foul on Tarik Muharemovic, following a VAR review. The suspension, which normally would have been served immediately, is now “suspended for a probationary period of one year in accordance with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”
“Defending Soccer”
Particularly controversial: The suspension of the ban is said to have been initiated only after Trump called Infantino! As a result, the striker—who was originally suspended—is now allowed to play against the Belgians. The Belgian Football Association has announced that it will examine “all possible options” in this matter.
According to Garcia, this isn’t just about protecting their own national team: “We’re defending soccer,” the coach said. And many fans are also outraged, as can be seen from various comments on social media.
Rooney Speaks Out
Prominent figures from the world of soccer are also gradually speaking out. “This is an absolute disgrace. Infantino should be ashamed of himself. The integrity of the sport is at stake here,” said former England national team player Wayne Rooney, speaking very clearly to the BBC.
Jürgen Klopp, a potential candidate for the DFB head coaching position, also emphasized: “If it’s actually true that Trump and Infantino worked this out between themselves, then that’s crazy. Let me just say this briefly: This is our game, not theirs!”
Stunned Reactions in Politics, Too
And even Belgium’s political leaders are reacting. “True strength lies in winning with fair play. That’s exactly what Belgium will do,” emphasized Jacqueline Galant, Walloon Minister of Sports from the French-speaking Liberal Reform Movement, via X.
“Shame on you!” railed the Social Democratic opposition party, the PS. “If money pulls the strings, the World Cup loses all credibility. Changing the rules to please Trump, trying to cheat to win—what a regrettable image for FIFA, the World Cup, and the U.S. The rules must be respected by everyone, in sports as in life.” The outrage is widespread—and it remains to be seen how this matter will unfold...
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