“An absolute disgrace!” Outrage over lifted suspension

The lifting of the red card suspension against U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is causing quite a stir. It’s not just the Belgian coach—whose team faces host the U.S. in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (starting at 2 a.m. CEST—follow the live ticker on sportkrone.at)—who sees this as an unfair decision. Several experts, numerous fans, and even politicians are outraged. Especially since suspicions are rising that the decision was made following intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump.