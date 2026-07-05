IT Chaos: New Parent-Child Health Record Postponed Again

Pregnancies and births will be recorded digitally only in the future

In principle, the Parent-Child Health Record (EKP)—which was known as the Mother-Child Health Record until the end of 2023—is intended to enable the early detection of health and psychosocial risk factors in mothers and their children. With the transition to digital, pregnancies will be documented exclusively in electronic form in the future. In addition, starting March 1, 2027, data on children born on or after that date will be stored electronically for the first time.