Car Stuck on the Tracks: “Witnesses Just Stood There Watching”

Smoke from the engine compartment, but the driver’s door was jammed

A nightmare: Smoke was billowing from the engine compartment, and there was a distinct smell of burning. “So I wanted to get out quickly, but the driver’s door was jammed!” She finally managed to get out through the passenger door—“but in shock, I ended up lying on the tracks!” A Dutch tourist car stopped, but the two or three passengers just stared motionlessly at the woman lying on the tracks. Trains run here at least every 30 minutes.