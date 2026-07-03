Ashtray Attack
Frustration at World Cup Match: Woman Loses Several Teeth
The more Austria’s defeat in Thursday night’s World Cup match became apparent, the more heated tempers apparently became among some fans. A dispute eventually escalated along the Danube Canal: A 21-year-old man is alleged to have thrown an ashtray in a woman’s face, seriously injuring her. The man is currently in custody.
As hopes for an Austrian comeback faded toward the end of the match, tension among some fans likely rose as well. At the public viewing event, spectators were still intently watching the match when the mood suddenly shifted around 10:30 p.m.—with Spain already leading 2–0. At first, a verbal altercation broke out between several people, but shortly afterward, the situation escalated.
“Suspected Broken Jaw”
A 21-year-old man apparently lost his temper. He is said to have grabbed an ashtray and hurled it at his opponents. The heavy object struck a 21-year-old woman squarely in the face. “She lost several teeth, and there was also a suspicion of a broken jaw,” reported police spokesperson Markus Diettrich.
The young woman was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 21-year-old admitted his guilt to the responding officers. On the orders of the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, he was taken to a correctional facility.
Officer Injured by Elbow
During the operation, handcuffs were snapped on once again: the 25-year-old boyfriend of the injured woman was also arrested. He is alleged to have attempted to attack the suspect. When police officers intervened, he struck an officer in the head with his elbow, causing minor injuries. On the orders of the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, the 25-year-old was charged but released.
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