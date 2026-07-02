Stocker: “I Don’t Make Any Guarantees in Principle”

“Krone”: Mr. Chancellor, the government speaks of milestones that have been reached, and the State Secretary refers to the largest shift in responsibilities in 100 years. But do you also understand people who say: “The mountains have been circled, and a little mouse was born”?

Christian Stocker: We’ve always viewed this entire reform discussion from the perspective of the people. It’s not about where authority is shifting or which structure is being redesigned or changed, but rather what benefits people in this country derive from it. I believe that people don’t really care what structure enables them to get a doctor’s appointment faster, or what structure or distribution of responsibilities ensures that all children in school will ultimately be able to read, write, and do math.