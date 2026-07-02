"We have players for that"
World Cup: Why Spain’s Head Coach Is Warning About the Austrian National Team
Spain’s head coach Luis de la Fuente believes his team is in good physical condition, but has nevertheless warned against opponent Austria ahead of Thursday’s World Cup Round of 32 match (9 p.m. CEST/live on the sportkrone.at live ticker).
He noted that the Austrian style of play is characterized by discipline, power, physical strength, and aerial dominance. “They’ve further developed that with the national team. They’re playing with increasing intensity,” said De la Fuente. Added to that is the high press, which has been evident not only at the World Cup but especially in many of the Austrian national team’s matches leading up to it. “They also have the right players for it. This style suits them perfectly.”
The European champions intend to remain true to their own possession-based style. “We’ ll see which of these very contrasting approaches prevails,” said Spain’s coach. “They’re both good.” If the Austrians sit very deep and compact—as they’ve occasionally done throughout the tournament—his team will have to circulate the ball with precision. “When we’re in their penalty area, we need precision. We create dangerous chances, but we also have to capitalize on them.”
Yamal Ready for 90 Minutes and More
The Spanish have scored five goals in their three World Cup matches so far—four of them, however, came in the 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Lamine Yamal’s steadily improving fitness—he had been struggling with a thigh injury before the tournament began—gives cause for optimism. De la Fuente did not suggest any playing-time restrictions for the young star. “Lamine can play as long as we want him to. We’ve been patient with everyone regarding their recovery time.”
De la Fuente also called for patience and, above all, respect for his criticized midfield stars Rodri and Pedri. “I see how they’re constantly improving. It’s a long tournament with a lot of travel, but they’re in very good shape now,” said the former U-21 head coach, who was promoted to Spain’s senior national team at the end of 2022. The team is prepared for the demands of the tournament. “We knew it would be a unique situation. There’s no point in looking for excuses. We’ve accepted it as it is.”
The Spaniards’ stated goal is to reach the final on July 19 just outside New York City. France has played a good World Cup so far and is one of the top favorites. “But so are we, and there are a few others in that category,” said De la Fuente. “We’re taking it step by step; the most important thing is the next game.” The coach of “La Roja” didn’t want to overemphasize the fact that there have been a few surprises in the World Cup recently. “There are many opponents who are evenly matched. You have to master many different situations.”
Spain’s Long Knockout-Round Drought
The Spanish have not won a World Cup knockout match since the 2010 final. In 2014, their run ended in the group stage; in 2018 and 2022, they were eliminated in the Round of 16 in penalty shootouts against Russia and Morocco, respectively. “This national team is used to breaking records. Maybe we’ll manage to break this streak too,” said De la Fuente. He added that he is very optimistic. “I’m getting more optimistic every day. But we have to go out there and not make any mistakes .”
He now has blind faith in his team, emphasized the longtime national team coach, who had already coached many of the regulars—from Rodri to Pedri to goalkeeper Unai Simon— in youth national teams. “To me, they’re the best in the world—that’s what we think of ourselves.” The Spaniards haven’t lost in regulation time in 33 consecutive matches, and in competitive matches, the streak stands at 34.
We’ve prepared for every possible scenario, De la Fuente assured—including a potential penalty shootout. “Taking a penalty kick isn’t a matter of chance; we have specialists for that, too.” Above all, he said, the psychological aspect must be taken into account. “For some, it’s difficult; others thrive when they’re under pressure. We want everyone to have a clear head.” His team is fit and ready to face Austria. “We have all the tools we need. But first, we have to play.”
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