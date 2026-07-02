World Cup: Why Spain’s Head Coach Is Warning About the Austrian National Team

The Spaniards’ stated goal is to reach the final on July 19 just outside New York City. France has played a good World Cup so far and is one of the top favorites. “But so are we, and there are a few others in that category,” said De la Fuente. “We’re taking it step by step; the most important thing is the next game.” The coach of “La Roja” didn’t want to overemphasize the fact that there have been a few surprises in the World Cup recently. “There are many opponents who are evenly matched. You have to master many different situations.”