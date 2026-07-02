Sentence upheld; Supreme Court overturns Benko’s acquittal!

17 Different Lines of Investigation

The WKStA is now investigating 17 different sets of facts in connection with the bankruptcy of the real estate group Signa. However, Benko is by no means the sole defendant in all of these lines of investigation; the allegations also involve other high-ranking Signa executives as well as his wife, Nathalie Benko. She was most recently ordered by a non-final judgment in Innsbruck to pay two million euros from the bankruptcy estate. Nathalie Benko and the bankruptcy trustee have filed an appeal.