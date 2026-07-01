World Cup Live Updates
LIVE: 2-0! The U.S. extends its lead despite being a man down
World Cup Round of 32: Hosts the U.S. face Bosnia and Herzegovina. Who will advance to the Round of 16 to face Belgium? We’re covering the match live (live updates below). Current score: 2–0 for the U.S.
Here’s the live ticker:
The U.S. team aims to go far in the knockout stage of the World Cup and, as the overwhelming favorite, faces Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday (2 a.m. CEST/live on ORF 1) in Santa Clara. But the Bosnians aim to be the party poopers and end the U.S. team’s home World Cup run in the round of 16 before it has really even begun. Accordingly, U.S. captain Tim Ream sounded a note of caution to reporters on Monday: “This is a tough team to play against.”
Bosnia, which qualified for the knockout stage as the third-place team in its group, is “in the tournament for a reason,” Ream said. They won’t take the Bosnians lightly, not least because the Balkan team eliminated four-time World Cup champion Italy in World Cup qualifying. “They had to overcome a few challenges in qualifying (Bosnia finished second in their group behind Austria and had to go through the playoffs, ed.) to get here, and they’re a really tough team. At the end of the day, it’ll be up to us.”
The Turks proved that the U.S. team isn’t unbeatable with a 3–2 victory in their last group stage match—which, however, was already meaningless for the U.S. Thorough preparation is now the order of the day, all the more so since the U.S. team doesn’t know exactly what to expect. “I don’t know if we should really expect Bosnia to play purely defensively. We have to expect the unexpected,” Ream emphasized. The Americans are also hoping to take the lead for the fourth consecutive World Cup match and thus get the home crowd in Atlanta fired up. They plan to achieve this with an offensive formation led by Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun.
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