LIVE: 2-0! The U.S. extends its lead despite being a man down

The Turks proved that the U.S. team isn’t unbeatable with a 3–2 victory in their last group stage match—which, however, was already meaningless for the U.S. Thorough preparation is now the order of the day, all the more so since the U.S. team doesn’t know exactly what to expect. “I don’t know if we should really expect Bosnia to play purely defensively. We have to expect the unexpected,” Ream emphasized. The Americans are also hoping to take the lead for the fourth consecutive World Cup match and thus get the home crowd in Atlanta fired up. They plan to achieve this with an offensive formation led by Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun.