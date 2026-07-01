World Cup Round of 32
LIVE: Can Belgium prevail against Senegal?
World Cup Round of 32: Belgium faces Senegal. Who will secure a spot in the Round of 16? We’re covering the match live (see live ticker below). The score is currently 0–1.
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It’s their fourth match, and for the fourth time, Belgium’s national team enters the game as the favorite at the World Cup in North America. So far, however, the Belgians have only been convincing against the clear underdog New Zealand (5–1). Today, in the Round of 32 in Seattle, they face their biggest challenge yet: Senegal. The Africans are hoping that their star player, Sadio Mané—who has been fairly inconspicuous so far—will become the game-changer they’re counting on.
The Belgian offense, led by superstar Kevin De Bruyne, hadn’t really gotten going at the start of the tournament against Egypt (1–1) and Iran (0–0). Head coach Rudi Garcia hopes that the victory over New Zealand—which secured the group title—has broken the ice. After all, Senegal, one of Africa’s top teams, awaits his squad. “They’re very good technically, very strong tactically, and physically they can make the difference. In terms of intensity, it will be a major challenge for us,” explained powerhouse striker Romelu Lukaku, who—after an injury-plagued season and limited playing time for SSC Napoli—will likely once again serve only as a substitute.
Mane Has Room for Improvement
Like Belgium, Senegal—after losses to France (1–3) and Norway (2–3)—only managed to advance as the third-place team in their group thanks to a strong finish to the group stage (5–0 against Iraq). The West Africans’ star power was supposed to come from their offense, featuring World Cup record-holder Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson—on loan from Chelsea to FC Bayern—and Mane. The former Salzburg player, who went on to play for Liverpool and Bayern Munich, has not yet been able to make his mark on this tournament. In the victory over Iraq, however—even if he didn’t score—he was already much more noticeable than before.
The exceptional status of the now 34-year-old had once again become apparent at the start of the year during the scandalous Africa Cup of Nations final. Head coach Pape Thiaw had called his players into the locker room after a questionable penalty call in stoppage time, but Mane then brought them back onto the field. Senegal won the final against Morocco but lost the title weeks later on a technicality.
There were also disagreements in the run-up to the World Cup; players are said to have complained about outstanding bonuses and the conditions at their team hotel. On the field, at least, they’re on track. For the third time, they’ve advanced past the group stage of the World Cup. In 2002, they made it to the quarterfinals. Back home, people still rave about that team, which included current coach Thiaw as a player.
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