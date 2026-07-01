LIVE: Can Belgium prevail against Senegal?

Mane Has Room for Improvement

Like Belgium, Senegal—after losses to France (1–3) and Norway (2–3)—only managed to advance as the third-place team in their group thanks to a strong finish to the group stage (5–0 against Iraq). The West Africans’ star power was supposed to come from their offense, featuring World Cup record-holder Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson—on loan from Chelsea to FC Bayern—and Mane. The former Salzburg player, who went on to play for Liverpool and Bayern Munich, has not yet been able to make his mark on this tournament. In the victory over Iraq, however—even if he didn’t score—he was already much more noticeable than before.