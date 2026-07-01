Bitter Setback for the ÖFB Ahead of the Showdown with Spain

Spain Also Dealing with Injuries

All 25 other players on the ÖFB roster completed their final training session in Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon (local time), which also served as the final practice ahead of the match against Spain. The team’s training camp on the California Pacific Coast was disbanded after lunch. In the afternoon, the team departed by bus for Los Angeles. If they defeat the European champions, they would travel directly from there to Dallas as early as Friday, where the Round of 16 match against Portugal or Croatia is scheduled for Monday.