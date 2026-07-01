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Injury Stops Him

Bitter Setback for the ÖFB Ahead of the Showdown with Spain

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01.07.2026 20:14
Phillipp Mwene (right) will miss the match against Spain.
Phillipp Mwene (right) will miss the match against Spain.(Bild: GEPA)
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Bitter news for the ÖFB team one day before the World Cup showdown against Spain (Thursday at 9 p.m. CEST on the sportkrone.at live ticker). Phillipp Mwene will not be available for head coach Ralf Rangnick’s squad due to a thigh injury!

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The 32-year-old from FSV Mainz is dealing with a thigh muscle injury, the ÖFB announced on Wednesday. As a result, Konrad Laimer is likely to start at left back, just as he did in the group stage match against Argentina (0–2). He would face off against Spain’s top star, Lamine Yamal.

Konrad Laimer will likely face off against Lamine Yamal.
Konrad Laimer will likely face off against Lamine Yamal.(Bild: GEPA)

According to an ÖFB spokesperson, Mwene sustained the injury on Tuesday during training in Santa Barbara. An MRI scan that evening revealed no serious injury, but Mwene will be sidelined at least for the first knockout match. Alexander Prass remains in the squad as another option at left back. Mwene would theoretically have been a candidate for the right flank as well, had head coach Ralf Rangnick decided against starting regular Stefan Posch there.

Spain Also Dealing with Injuries
All 25 other players on the ÖFB roster completed their final training session in Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon (local time), which also served as the final practice ahead of the match against Spain. The team’s training camp on the California Pacific Coast was disbanded after lunch. In the afternoon, the team departed by bus for Los Angeles. If they defeat the European champions, they would travel directly from there to Dallas as early as Friday, where the Round of 16 match against Portugal or Croatia is scheduled for Monday.

But it’s not just the Austrians who have to deal with an injury-related absence. With Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams out, the Spanish team will also be missing two wing options against the Austrian national team. The duo suffered a shoulder injury and an adductor injury, respectively, after coming on as substitutes against Uruguay

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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