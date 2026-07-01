Out at Wimbledon
LIVE: Strong forehand, good serves from Ofner
Austria is no longer represented in the singles competition at Wimbledon. On Wednesday, Sebastian Ofner lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Grand Slam tournament, 6-7(8), 4-6, 4-6, after 1 hour and 57 minutes, despite putting up a solid performance. Ofner, who was eliminated in the third round last year, had two set points in the first set. As a result, Ofner will drop at least twelve spots in the rankings and fall back to No. 122.
Here are the match stats:
Top-Notch
The first set featured top-class grass-court tennis—mostly very short rallies, dominant servers, and a Sebastian Ofner who repeatedly had strong spells with his forehand. The Styrian was untouchable on his own serve for a long time and even had four break points at 4–4. Hurkacz, however, fended them off strongly. This led to the inevitable tiebreak, in which the Pole played more aggressively and came to the net more often. Nevertheless, Ofner had two set points at 6–5 and 8–7, but it was Hurkacz who capitalized on his second chance to win 10–8 after 50 minutes.
This narrow set loss took some of the wind out of Ofner’s sails, and Hurkacz pulled ahead 4–1 thanks to two breaks. Austria’s number one managed a break back and saved a set point at 3–5, but after 85 minutes, Hurkacz served out the set 6–4. In the third set, the ÖTV Davis Cup player continued to hold his own, but with the break to make it 5–4, Hurkacz had the match in the bag. The Pole served out the match confidently.
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