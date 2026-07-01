LIVE: Strong forehand, good serves from Ofner

Top-Notch

The first set featured top-class grass-court tennis—mostly very short rallies, dominant servers, and a Sebastian Ofner who repeatedly had strong spells with his forehand. The Styrian was untouchable on his own serve for a long time and even had four break points at 4–4. Hurkacz, however, fended them off strongly. This led to the inevitable tiebreak, in which the Pole played more aggressively and came to the net more often. Nevertheless, Ofner had two set points at 6–5 and 8–7, but it was Hurkacz who capitalized on his second chance to win 10–8 after 50 minutes.