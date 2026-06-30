The New Ski Boss Comes from Kitzbühel

Extensive Expertise

Überall’s many years of work in the sport of skiing likely worked in his favor. He has served as secretary general of the Kitzbühel Ski Club since 2014, and since 2024 he has also been managing director of the Hahnenkamm Races. “Jan knows the sport of skiing, the structures of the clubs and our federation, and brings valuable experience to the table. I’m very much looking forward to working with him,” said ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher.