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Jan Everywhere

The New Ski Boss Comes from Kitzbühel

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30.06.2026 19:34
Jan Überall
Jan Überall(Bild: Jan Überall)
Porträt von Norbert Niederacher
Von Norbert Niederacher

Tyrolean Jan Überall is set to become the new secretary general of the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV). The 38-year-old managing director of the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel will take over the role from Christian Scherer on September 1, as the ÖSV announced in a press release on Tuesday evening.

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Secretary General of the Austrian Ski Federation? Perhaps one of the toughest jobs in Austrian sports. Not only is the ÖSV the most successful organization in the country, but the person in this role must also manage an annual budget of around 70 million euros...

Christian Scherer
Christian Scherer(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

At the end of April, ÖSV executive Christian Scherer surprised the domestic sports world with his move to the private sector. After more than 14 years with the Ski Association, the 41-year-old from East Tyrol will take on a top position in the cable car industry this fall: “A purely personal decision; the ÖSV is in really good shape.”

Roswitha Stadlober
Roswitha Stadlober(Bild: GEPA)

The unexpected search for a successor to Scherer repeatedly sparked heated internal discussions. Now, an agreement has been reached on a new ÖSV Secretary General: Jan Überall from Kitzbühel prevailed over four other candidates during a hearing held over the weekend as part of the ÖSV regional conference in Kitzbühel. “I am particularly pleased that the decision was unanimous. This unity sends a strong signal both internally and externally,” explained ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober.

Insiders, however, were somewhat surprised by the choice of Überall. Former head of the sports division Philipp Trattner had long been considered the favorite for the position of managing director of Ski Austria.

Mario Stecher
Mario Stecher(Bild: ServusTV / Neumayr / Christian Leopold)

Extensive Expertise
Überall’s many years of work in the sport of skiing likely worked in his favor. He has served as secretary general of the Kitzbühel Ski Club since 2014, and since 2024 he has also been managing director of the Hahnenkamm Races. “Jan knows the sport of skiing, the structures of the clubs and our federation, and brings valuable experience to the table. I’m very much looking forward to working with him,” said ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher.

Überall, 38, will take over as Chairman of the Executive Board and assume operational leadership of the ÖSV effective September 1: “Together, we want to build on what has worked well, provide new impetus, and sustainably advance Austrian skiing.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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