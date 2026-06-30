Jan Everywhere
The New Ski Boss Comes from Kitzbühel
Tyrolean Jan Überall is set to become the new secretary general of the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV). The 38-year-old managing director of the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel will take over the role from Christian Scherer on September 1, as the ÖSV announced in a press release on Tuesday evening.
Secretary General of the Austrian Ski Federation? Perhaps one of the toughest jobs in Austrian sports. Not only is the ÖSV the most successful organization in the country, but the person in this role must also manage an annual budget of around 70 million euros...
At the end of April, ÖSV executive Christian Scherer surprised the domestic sports world with his move to the private sector. After more than 14 years with the Ski Association, the 41-year-old from East Tyrol will take on a top position in the cable car industry this fall: “A purely personal decision; the ÖSV is in really good shape.”
The unexpected search for a successor to Scherer repeatedly sparked heated internal discussions. Now, an agreement has been reached on a new ÖSV Secretary General: Jan Überall from Kitzbühel prevailed over four other candidates during a hearing held over the weekend as part of the ÖSV regional conference in Kitzbühel. “I am particularly pleased that the decision was unanimous. This unity sends a strong signal both internally and externally,” explained ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober.
Insiders, however, were somewhat surprised by the choice of Überall. Former head of the sports division Philipp Trattner had long been considered the favorite for the position of managing director of Ski Austria.
Extensive Expertise
Überall’s many years of work in the sport of skiing likely worked in his favor. He has served as secretary general of the Kitzbühel Ski Club since 2014, and since 2024 he has also been managing director of the Hahnenkamm Races. “Jan knows the sport of skiing, the structures of the clubs and our federation, and brings valuable experience to the table. I’m very much looking forward to working with him,” said ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher.
Überall, 38, will take over as Chairman of the Executive Board and assume operational leadership of the ÖSV effective September 1: “Together, we want to build on what has worked well, provide new impetus, and sustainably advance Austrian skiing.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.