LIVE: Ivory Coast vs. Dark Horse Norway

Ivorians Want to Keep Making History

Opponent Ivory Coast was unable to rotate its lineup as extensively as Norway did against Curaçao (2–0), but Coach Emerse Fae’s squad had an extra day to recover. In their victories against the Caribbean side and against Ecuador (1–0), as well as in their incredibly close loss to Germany (1–2), the Ivorians showed that they are a force to be reckoned with. Not everything was perfect yet, but keeping a clean sheet “was good for our morale and our confidence heading into the rest of the tournament,” Fae said after the Curacao match.