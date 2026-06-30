Battle for the Round of 16
LIVE: Ivory Coast vs. Dark Horse Norway
Round of 16 at the World Cup: Ivory Coast faces World Cup dark horse Norway. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 1-1.
Click here for the live ticker:
In Dallas, a knockout match is taking place with no clear favorite: In the battle to advance to the Round of 16, Ivory Coast and Norway face off. “It’ll be a 50-50 game,” predicted Norwegian head coach Stale Solbakken.
Both the Scandinavians and the West Africans finished the group stage in second place in their respective groups, each with two wins and one loss. “We’re facing a very tough match against Ivory Coast . Physically, they’re among the best teams in the World Cup,” Solbakken said. “We’ll have to be at our best .” In the group stage, Norway had already defeated Senegal (3–2), a strong team from West Africa. They also secured a 4–1 victory over Iraq.
Erling Haaland demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess there, netting two goals in each match. In the 1–4 loss to France in their final group stage match, the superstar striker, like many of his teammates, was rested since advancement had already been secured. With an eye toward the Round of 16, Solbakken wanted to rest his regular starters, including captain Martin Ödegaard. That was a “natural decision,” said the 58-year-old. With well-rested players and euphoric fans behind them, the Norwegians now want to “row” their way into the round of 16.
Ivorians Want to Keep Making History
Opponent Ivory Coast was unable to rotate its lineup as extensively as Norway did against Curaçao (2–0), but Coach Emerse Fae’s squad had an extra day to recover. In their victories against the Caribbean side and against Ecuador (1–0), as well as in their incredibly close loss to Germany (1–2), the Ivorians showed that they are a force to be reckoned with. Not everything was perfect yet, but keeping a clean sheet “was good for our morale and our confidence heading into the rest of the tournament,” Fae said after the Curacao match.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.