See for yourself!
Cooling Off: When the Rain Will Reach Your Community
For many Austrians, the fan has been running at full speed for days—but now the end of the heat wave is finally in sight. On Tuesday evening, the first wave of cooler air will sweep across the country. Rain and thunderstorms will follow throughout Austria on Wednesday. With our interactive rain map, you can see when the first drops will reach your community.
The heat wave had Austria firmly in its grip for days; most recently, the eastern part of the country in particular was sweltering with high temperatures well above 35 degrees. Many have long been longing for some relief, and that’s exactly what’s finally on the way.
Isolated thunderstorms in the mountainous regions
On Tuesday evening, isolated and at times severe thunderstorms will move through the mountainous regions and the northern Alpine foothills. Although the weather will temporarily calm down overnight, this is merely the lull before the storm. Evening lows will range from 12 to 24 degrees.
Simply enter your ZIP code here:
In the east, it will remain warm overnight at first. But even there, the cold front is slowly making its presence felt and will end the heat wave by Wednesday at the latest. Temperatures will thus finally drop noticeably again.
Widespread cooling on Wednesday
The cold front will reach western and northwestern Austria as early as the early morning hours. It will bring thick clouds, rain, and occasional thunderstorms. For many, this is the long-awaited relief after the hot days and tropical nights. As the day progresses, the rain will also reach the eastern part of the country. So it’s time to swap out the sunscreen for an umbrella.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.