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Here's what the media are reporting

Press: “Germany Is No Longer Germany”

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30.06.2026 03:37
It’s a double whammy… Germany’s national team is now also being torn apart by the international ...
It’s a double whammy… Germany’s national team is now also being torn apart by the international press.(Bild: AFP/MAURO PIMENTEL)
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“Germany is no longer Germany,” writes the Spanish newspaper “Marca.” It echoes the sentiment of most other international media outlets, which were equally surprised by the German national team’s elimination from the World Cup. Here’s an overview of the press reactions.

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Paraguay

“ABC”: “Aworldwide surprise: Paraguay beats Germany and advances to the Round of 16. The team, led by Gustavo Alfaro, celebrates a historic victory and knocks a giant out of the tournament.”

“La Nación”: “Paraguay pulls off a heroic feat and knocks Germany out of the World Cup. A heroic Paraguay, full of courage and insurmountable strength, which captivates audiences in every stadium with its characteristic Guaraní fighting spirit, achieved this magnificent feat.”

(Bild: AFP/JEWEL SAMAD)

Germany

“Bild”: “Another German soccer nightmare! That’s it! Germany is out! The national team loses to Paraguay 4–5 (0–1, 1–1) in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16—and, despite a brief glimmer of hope, bids farewell to the World Cup with a disastrous performance.”

“Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “The next embarrassment. (...) Germany, which hasn’t put on a single convincing performance at this World Cup since its 7–1 win over soccer minnow Curaçao, is now heading home—and fully deserved it. Just as in 2018 and 2022, it didn’t even make it to the round of 16.”

“Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”: “A defeat that sums up Germany’s World Cup. Against Paraguay, the DFB team suffered a horrific end to a tournament in which it never really found its footing.”

(Bild: AP/Petr David Josek)

Spain

“Marca”: “Germany is no longer Germany. They failed to advance past the group stage in two consecutive World Cups—an unprecedented feat. On their third attempt, they made it. But that’s as far as they got. Paraguay sent them home in the first round via a penalty shootout—a discipline in which the Germans had been infallible at World Cups until then. As I said: Germany is no longer what it once was.”

“AS”: “PARAGUAY SHOCKS THE WORLD!!! After a heroic 120 minutes against Germany, Paraguay went to a penalty shootout and pulled off a miracle to secure a historic World Cup victory. Orlando Gill will go down in the history books as the hero of this game, this team, and this generation. Germany had plenty of possession, but seemed to lack attacking intent.”

“Sport”: “The match between Germany and Paraguay was a contest that Nagelsmann’s team was expected to win in short order, but if soccer is inherently unpredictable, this is even more true at a World Cup.”

France

“L’Équipe”: “This is the biggest surprise of the World Cup so far.”

“RMC Sport”: “The team was eliminated in a penalty shootout—the first surprise of the World Cup. Germany fell into Paraguay’s trap.”

England

“Daily Mail”: “The biggest shock of this World Cup so far.”

“The Sun”: “Germany is OUT of the World Cup after losing on penalty kicks to Paraguay.”

  “The Telegraph”: “I think it’s safe to say that Julian Nagelsmann will be under pressure upon his return to Germany. Will he keep his job? Will a certain former German Liverpool coach, who is currently reporting for German television from the U.S., be considered as Nagelsmann’s successor?”

“Mirror”: “One of the biggest World Cup surprises of all time!”

(Bild: AFP/MAURO PIMENTEL)

Italy

“La Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Germany’s flop. Nagelsmann’s failure. Paraguay has given us the first major surprise of the World Cup. The Germans, who were eliminated in the group stage at the last two World Cups, took a small step forward this time but failed to live up to their role as favorites against the South Americans.”

“Corriere dello Sport”: “Sensational: Germany is eliminated in a penalty shootout. After two painful group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, the German national team has laid bare all its weaknesses and fragility.”

Mexico

“Esto”: “The German myth is over! Paraguay achieves the impossible and knocks Germany out of the 2026 World Cup in a penalty shootout.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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