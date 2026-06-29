LIVE: Brazil Must Now Beat Japan

Brazil (still) “not perfect”

Things have gone well so far in the tournament for the record-holding world champions. A hard-fought 1-1 draw against Morocco was followed by commanding 3-0 victories over the supposedly weaker teams from Scotland and Haiti. While the nation is already quietly dreaming once again of the long-awaited “Hexa”—the sixth World Cup title that has eluded them since 2002—veteran coach Ancelotti is leading his stars with the same pragmatism he once displayed at Real Madrid. The Italian is letting his favorite player, Vinicius Junior, shine, and the controversial figure has repaid the trust so far with spirited performances and four World Cup goals already.