World Cup Round of 32
LIVE: Brazil Must Now Beat Japan
World Cup Round of 32: Brazil faces Japan. Vinicius Junior and Co. are gunning for the title—but the first hurdle is already a tough one. Who will advance to the Round of 16? Follow the action live on sportkrone.at (see live ticker below).
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It was a wake-up call that once again drove home to Carlo Ancelotti just how difficult his task as Brazil’s head coach is. Last October in Tokyo, the Seleção collapsed despite a 2-0 lead, conceding three goals in 20 minutes in a 2-3 loss to Japan. The rematch takes place today under very different circumstances. The memory remains an uncomfortable one for the record-holding world champions, who are finding their stride in the tournament.
“Perhaps that’s precisely why they’re even more motivated,” speculated Japan’s head coach Hajime Moriyasu, referring to that impressive result. “We’ll be facing a Brazilian team that’s very determined to win. I’m looking forward to it.” His team seemed poised to make a big impact at this World Cup, but has had to cope with numerous high-profile absences. Nevertheless, the “Blue Samurai” remained undefeated in the group stage against Sweden (1–1), Tunisia (4–0), and the Netherlands (2–2).
Japan is making its eighth consecutive World Cup appearance and has advanced past the group stage four times since 1998. After that, however, their run has always ended in the first knockout round. The Brazilians may play “perfectly” and he has “great respect” for them, said Japan’s coach. “But even so, we believe we have a chance to win.” Regarding Ancelotti, Moriyasu said he admires him, in part because of his major victories in the Champions League. The Italian has taken on no easy task, “but he delivers results.”
Brazil (still) “not perfect”
Things have gone well so far in the tournament for the record-holding world champions. A hard-fought 1-1 draw against Morocco was followed by commanding 3-0 victories over the supposedly weaker teams from Scotland and Haiti. While the nation is already quietly dreaming once again of the long-awaited “Hexa”—the sixth World Cup title that has eluded them since 2002—veteran coach Ancelotti is leading his stars with the same pragmatism he once displayed at Real Madrid. The Italian is letting his favorite player, Vinicius Junior, shine, and the controversial figure has repaid the trust so far with spirited performances and four World Cup goals already.
“We’re not perfect. We can still improve. For example, our pace on the ball. We can be faster there,” Ancelotti said after the group stage concluded. “But I’m satisfied because the team has improved significantly since the first game. Now we’re heading into the knockout round.” Now, Ancelotti says, resilience is key. The winner will face either Ivory Coast or Norway in the Round of 16.
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