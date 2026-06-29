ORF Parts Ways with Advertising Director Oliver Böhm

More Turmoil at ORF

Things may also get tight for other ORF managers this week—after all, a major compliance initiative was launched after Ingrid Thurnher took over as head. These investigations are now set to be concluded and discussed by the Transparency Advisory Board. This is likely to uncover some unsavory practices. Even the controversial “salary king” Pius Strobl has reason to be nervous; after all, numerous reports and tips were submitted to the reporting office, and the media executive was suspended by Thurnher.