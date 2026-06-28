LIVE: Can Host Canada Get Past South Africa?

After three home games in Toronto and Vancouver, the Canadians are now traveling to Southern California in the U.S.; their 1-2 loss to Switzerland cost them home-field advantage. “We’re sorry we have to leave you. But you don’t have to leave us,” the national team wrote on social media, now hoping for strong support in L.A. The squad led by former Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch enters the match against the South Africans as the slight favorite. Both teams finished second in their respective groups with four points each. Captain Alphonso Davies is finally expected to be available. “He’s ready and will play,” Marsch announced.