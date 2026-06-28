World Cup Round of 32
LIVE: Can Host Canada Get Past South Africa?
First Round of 32 match at the World Cup: South Africa faces Canada. Will the co-host remain in the tournament? We’re reporting live (see live ticker below). The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
South Africa and Canada kick off the knockout stage of the World Cup in North America. The 2010 host nation faces the co-host of this tournament in the first Round of 32 match in World Cup history—though South Africa must now play on “away” turf in Los Angeles for the first time. Both teams are breaking new ground, as both the “Bafana Bafana” and the Maple Leafs have always been eliminated in the group stage in their previous World Cup appearances.
After three home games in Toronto and Vancouver, the Canadians are now traveling to Southern California in the U.S.; their 1-2 loss to Switzerland cost them home-field advantage. “We’re sorry we have to leave you. But you don’t have to leave us,” the national team wrote on social media, now hoping for strong support in L.A. The squad led by former Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch enters the match against the South Africans as the slight favorite. Both teams finished second in their respective groups with four points each. Captain Alphonso Davies is finally expected to be available. “He’s ready and will play,” Marsch announced.
As for whether he’ll make the starting lineup right away after recovering from a thigh injury, the coach didn’t want to reveal that. “We’ll have to wait and see.” However, Marsch had already hinted at Davies playing against Switzerland—and turned out to be bluffing. The Bayern Munich pro is therefore still waiting for his first appearance at this World Cup.
South Africa Aims to Surprise Again
Meanwhile, the African opponent is aiming for another upset. Following their somewhat surprising 1-0 victory over South Korea—which secured their first-ever advancement in their fourth World Cup appearance—they now hope to defeat the Canadians as well. “We used the fact that not much was expected of us against the Asian team as motivation and energy to fight,” explained captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. The team now hopes to show the same fighting spirit in the knockout stage.
Coach Hugo Broos will, however, be without Themba Zwane. The midfielder was shown a red card in the World Cup opener against Mexico (0–2) and was subsequently suspended for three matches. FIFA rejected an appeal by the South Africans.
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