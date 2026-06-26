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Last-Minute Drama

No Winner in the “Pride Match”: Iran’s Fate Hang in the Balance!

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26.06.2026 10:14
A major disappointment for Iran
A major disappointment for Iran(Bild: AFP/RICHARD HEATHCOTE)
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No winner in the “Pride Match”: Egypt and Iran draw 1–1. The Iranians, who were in tears after the final whistle, now face an uncertain path to advancing to the knockout stage.

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Egypt has advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in its fourth World Cup appearance. On Friday in Seattle, a 1-1 (1-1) draw against Iran was enough for the “Pharaohs” to finish second in Group G at the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Belgium, tied on points (five each), finished ahead only due to a better goal difference, while Iran (three) can still hope for a knockout-round berth as one of the eight best third-place teams.

In an eventful opening phase, Egypt’s Mahmoud Saber (5th minute) gave his team a perfect start in front of 66,925 spectators, but Ramin Rezaeian (14th minute) quickly equalized. For star striker Mohamed Salah—who was substituted in the 57th minute due to thigh problems—and his teammates, the action continues Friday in Dallas against Australia in their historic first-ever appearance in the Round of 16. The Iranians will have to wait nearly 24 hours before they know for sure whether they, too, will remain in the tournament.

Goalkeepers in the spotlight early on
Both goalkeepers took center stage in the opening stages. Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand allowed the ball to land at Saber’s feet following a poor clearance, and Saber finished the play by slotting the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs to take the lead. A few minutes later, Egypt’s defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim accidentally struck Mehdi Taremi’s foot while clearing the ball in the penalty area. The fouled player took the penalty kick himself, but Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir guessed the corner correctly and made the save (11th minute).

(Bild: EPA/STEPHEN BRASHEAR)
(Bild: AFP/RICHARD HEATHCOTE)
(Bild: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Three minutes later, Shoubir also parried a shot from Milad Mohammadi, but was powerless against Rezaeian’s follow-up from a very tight angle. The 36-year-old fullback scored for the fourth time in his last five international matches.

After the break, Egypt pressed forward with Omar Marmoush, who had come on as a substitute at halftime. Mahmoud Trezeguet (49th minute), who had been chosen over him for the starting lineup, and Marmoush (68th minute) both missed chances. Iran didn’t wake up until the closing minutes and was very unlucky then. Taremi headed the ball off the crossbar (89'), a goal by Shoja Khalilzadeh was disallowed due to a narrow offside call (93'), and Saeid Ezatolahi also saw his shot hit the woodwork (97').

Final score:
Egypt – Iran 1–1 (1–1)
, Seattle, 66,925 spectators, Referee Marciniak (POL)
Goals: 1–0 (5') Saber, 1–1 (14') Rezaeian
Yellow cards: Saber , Ibrahim, Lashin; Kanani, Nemati, Ezatolahi, Khalilzadeh

Egypt: Shoubir – Hany, Abdelmoneim (14. Ibrahim), Rabia, Fatouh – Lashin, Saber (46. Attia) – Ashour (46' Marmoush), Salah (57' Zizo), Zico (76' Abdelkarim) – Trezeguet
Iran: Beiranvand – Rezaeian, Kanani (46' Hardani), Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi – Ghoddos (67' Moghanloo), Ghorbani, Ezatolahi, Mohebbi (91' Jahanbakhsh) – Taremi

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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