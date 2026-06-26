No Winner in the “Pride Match”: Iran’s Fate Hang in the Balance!

Egypt has advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in its fourth World Cup appearance. On Friday in Seattle, a 1-1 (1-1) draw against Iran was enough for the “Pharaohs” to finish second in Group G at the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Belgium, tied on points (five each), finished ahead only due to a better goal difference, while Iran (three) can still hope for a knockout-round berth as one of the eight best third-place teams.