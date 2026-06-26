Last-Minute Drama
No Winner in the “Pride Match”: Iran’s Fate Hang in the Balance!
No winner in the “Pride Match”: Egypt and Iran draw 1–1. The Iranians, who were in tears after the final whistle, now face an uncertain path to advancing to the knockout stage.
Egypt has advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in its fourth World Cup appearance. On Friday in Seattle, a 1-1 (1-1) draw against Iran was enough for the “Pharaohs” to finish second in Group G at the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Belgium, tied on points (five each), finished ahead only due to a better goal difference, while Iran (three) can still hope for a knockout-round berth as one of the eight best third-place teams.
In an eventful opening phase, Egypt’s Mahmoud Saber (5th minute) gave his team a perfect start in front of 66,925 spectators, but Ramin Rezaeian (14th minute) quickly equalized. For star striker Mohamed Salah—who was substituted in the 57th minute due to thigh problems—and his teammates, the action continues Friday in Dallas against Australia in their historic first-ever appearance in the Round of 16. The Iranians will have to wait nearly 24 hours before they know for sure whether they, too, will remain in the tournament.
Goalkeepers in the spotlight early on
Both goalkeepers took center stage in the opening stages. Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand allowed the ball to land at Saber’s feet following a poor clearance, and Saber finished the play by slotting the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs to take the lead. A few minutes later, Egypt’s defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim accidentally struck Mehdi Taremi’s foot while clearing the ball in the penalty area. The fouled player took the penalty kick himself, but Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir guessed the corner correctly and made the save (11th minute).
Three minutes later, Shoubir also parried a shot from Milad Mohammadi, but was powerless against Rezaeian’s follow-up from a very tight angle. The 36-year-old fullback scored for the fourth time in his last five international matches.
After the break, Egypt pressed forward with Omar Marmoush, who had come on as a substitute at halftime. Mahmoud Trezeguet (49th minute), who had been chosen over him for the starting lineup, and Marmoush (68th minute) both missed chances. Iran didn’t wake up until the closing minutes and was very unlucky then. Taremi headed the ball off the crossbar (89'), a goal by Shoja Khalilzadeh was disallowed due to a narrow offside call (93'), and Saeid Ezatolahi also saw his shot hit the woodwork (97').
Final score:
Egypt – Iran 1–1 (1–1)
, Seattle, 66,925 spectators, Referee Marciniak (POL)
Goals: 1–0 (5') Saber, 1–1 (14') Rezaeian
Yellow cards: Saber , Ibrahim, Lashin; Kanani, Nemati, Ezatolahi, Khalilzadeh
Egypt: Shoubir – Hany, Abdelmoneim (14. Ibrahim), Rabia, Fatouh – Lashin, Saber (46. Attia) – Ashour (46' Marmoush), Salah (57' Zizo), Zico (76' Abdelkarim) – Trezeguet
Iran: Beiranvand – Rezaeian, Kanani (46' Hardani), Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi – Ghoddos (67' Moghanloo), Ghorbani, Ezatolahi, Mohebbi (91' Jahanbakhsh) – Taremi
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.