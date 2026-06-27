Underdog Soccer Team Celebrates
World Cup Fairy Tale: After the Sensational Upset, Nothing Can Stop Them
Unbelievable but true: Cape Verde has made a completely unexpected run to the knockout stage of the World Cup! Once Spain’s victory over Uruguay in the other match was confirmed, there was no stopping the soccer minnow.
Cape Verde, an island nation with a population of around 600,000, played to a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia in Houston early Saturday morning. Because Spain defeated Uruguay 1–0 at the same time, the massive underdog finished second in Group H behind the Spaniards.
Fans followed the action in the other match on their cell phones. When the final whistle blew, Cape Verde’s soccer heroes went completely wild with joy. Wonderful scenes—watch the video here:
It’s a historic achievement—for the first time in 20 years, a World Cup debutant has advanced to the knockout stage.
“Just crazy”
“It’sjust crazy. I think I’m living in a dream. Now it’s time for a huge party. All of Cape Verde is happy today,” rejoiced midfielder Deroy Duarte.
A Special Reward
And now there’s a veryspecialreward: Defending champion Argentina, featuring superstar Lionel Messi, awaits in the round of 32.
In its very first World Cup appearance, this soccer minnow is causing a sensation. By reaching the round of 32, Cape Verde’s summer fairy tale is finally complete. Will a massive upset against Argentina follow? “We’ll believe in it—then anything is possible,” said Duarte.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.