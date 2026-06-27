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Underdog Soccer Team Celebrates

World Cup Fairy Tale: After the Sensational Upset, Nothing Can Stop Them

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27.06.2026 05:23
Sensational! Cape Verde has advanced past the group stage at the World Cup.
Sensational! Cape Verde has advanced past the group stage at the World Cup.(Bild: AP/Ashley Landis)
Porträt von Mario Drexler
Von Mario Drexler

Unbelievable but true: Cape Verde has made a completely unexpected run to the knockout stage of the World Cup! Once Spain’s victory over Uruguay in the other match was confirmed, there was no stopping the soccer minnow.

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Cape Verde, an island nation with a population of around 600,000, played to a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia in Houston early Saturday morning. Because Spain defeated Uruguay 1–0 at the same time, the massive underdog finished second in Group H behind the Spaniards.

Fans followed the action in the other match on their cell phones. When the final whistle blew, Cape Verde’s soccer heroes went completely wild with joy. Wonderful scenes—watch the video here:

It’s a historic achievement—for the first time in 20 years, a World Cup debutant has advanced to the knockout stage.

“Just crazy”
“It’sjust crazy. I think I’m living in a dream. Now it’s time for a huge party. All of Cape Verde is happy today,” rejoiced midfielder Deroy Duarte.

Deroy Duarte (right)
Deroy Duarte (right)(Bild: AFP/MICHAEL STEELE)

A Special Reward
And now there’s a veryspecialreward: Defending champion Argentina, featuring superstar Lionel Messi, awaits in the round of 32.

In its very first World Cup appearance, this soccer minnow is causing a sensation. By reaching the round of 32, Cape Verde’s summer fairy tale is finally complete. Will a massive upset against Argentina follow? “We’ll believe in it—then anything is possible,” said Duarte.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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