Spain Knocks Out Uruguay! Is the Austrian National Team Next?

The Spanish created scoring chances early on; just over a minute into the match, a shot by Mikel Oyarzabal was deflected for a corner. Subsequently, the favorites were unable to capitalize much on their dominance on the field, but were still able to celebrate thanks to Muslera’s mishap. The 40-year-old deflected what was actually a rather harmless shot by Baena into his own net. This continued a run of poor form in the final tournament, as he had also looked shaky on the three other goals conceded in the 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia and the 2-2 draw against Cape Verde.