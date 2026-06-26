Hackler Stole a Sculpture from a Vienna Billionaire’s Villa

Defendant Mistook Art for Trash

“We were working on the first floor of the villa,” says the Romanian. “I wanted to take out some debris and walked through the garage.” And there it was: a lead airplane on a white canvas. “The Argonauts” by the German-Austrian artist Anselm Kiefer—valued at 43,500 euros. “I saw that it had been sitting there for a few days,” says the now-unemployed construction worker. “I felt bad that something like that was being thrown away. It was buried under the rubble.”