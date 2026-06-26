Mental health issues! Schwab takes a break from golf

He will not be participating in any tournaments “for the foreseeable future” and will “instead focus on personal matters and priorities outside of golf,” Schwab explained in the statement. He has received a lot of support from his family, his team, and his partners. However, it is still unclear what the future holds. “I don’t yet know what the timeline for a return will look like, but I’ll take it one step at a time and see where this path leads,” the Schladming native said, asking for understanding.