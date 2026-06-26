"I'm really struggling"
Mental health issues! Schwab takes a break from golf
Matthias Schwab is taking a break from professional golf due to mental health issues!
The Styrian announced this on social media Friday afternoon. “For some time now, I’ve been struggling a lot mentally and emotionally. The last few years have been difficult on the golf course, and these difficulties have increasingly affected my life off the course as well,” wrote the 31-year-old. That’s why he’s now taking a step back “to focus on my life off the golf course.”
He will not be participating in any tournaments “for the foreseeable future” and will “instead focus on personal matters and priorities outside of golf,” Schwab explained in the statement. He has received a lot of support from his family, his team, and his partners. However, it is still unclear what the future holds. “I don’t yet know what the timeline for a return will look like, but I’ll take it one step at a time and see where this path leads,” the Schladming native said, asking for understanding.
A Rapid Rise, Followed by Difficult Years
Schwab has been a professional since 2017 and quickly moved up from the Challenge Tour to the European Tour, earning his PGA Tour card in 2021. In the U.S., the 2021 Olympian competed alongside the world’s elite for two seasons, with three major appearances to his credit. Although he has yet to win on either of the two major tours, Schwab has earned millions in prize money thanks to numerous top-10 finishes.
In recent years—following coaching changes and injuries—he has been unable to build on those results. A few weeks ago, Schwab spoke of “three or four tough years” and noted that the fun and excitement of golf had faded somewhat. Most recently, the ÖGV player was back on the lower-tier Challenge Tour, where he missed the cut in mid-June at his home event in Schladming. The same fate befell him at the DP World Tour event in Kitzbühel at the end of May.
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