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Country-of-Origin Labeling

Heated Tug-of-War Over the Local Schnitzel

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26.06.2026 10:40
The origin of meat and other animal products should also be clearly labeled in the food service ...
The origin of meat and other animal products should also be clearly labeled in the food service industry.(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Porträt von Josef Poyer
Porträt von Maggie Entenfellner
Von Josef Poyer und Maggie Entenfellner

Until recently, the ÖVP’s official party line did not call for mandatory origin labeling for food in the restaurant industry. However, following political pressure from the Farmers’ Union and the Chamber of Agriculture, as well as related reports in the “Krone,” things are finally starting to move forward!

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For many years, the issue of country-of-origin labeling in the restaurant industry was put on the back burner. But public opinion has since shifted. A survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis for the “Krone” made it clear: 79 percent of Austrians are calling for mandatory labeling, and policymakers must act quickly.

On the hottest weekend of the year, Chancellor Christian Stocker spoke plainly with representatives of the business community. In heated debates with Chamber of Commerce President Martha Schulz and Farmers’ Union President Georg Strasser, the next steps were to be discussed. “Unfortunately, the breading is only turning golden brown slowly,” a political insider told the “Krone” on Friday morning.

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Transparent origin labeling provides guidance, promotes informed purchasing decisions, and strengthens regional products.

Nico Marchetti, Generalsekretär der Volkspartei

Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK

Shortly thereafter, however, it became clear that at least a little something is happening! ÖVP Secretary-General Nico Marchetti now speaks of a “next step toward greater transparency” and emphasizes the importance of domestic agriculture for food security, quality, and sustainability.

Economic Federation Secretary-General Tanja Graf also relies on appealing terms like “practical,” “unbureaucratic,” and “voluntary.” But it is precisely this voluntary nature that critics have been complaining about for years. Without a clear legal obligation, origin labeling often remains piecemeal—dependent on the goodwill of individual businesses rather than a uniform standard for all.

Phased Plan for Labeling Meat, Milk, and Eggs
And then there’s Farmers’ Union President Georg Strasser, who announces the main point—a phased plan. A system is to be introduced step by step that labels meat, milk, and eggs according to the “AT, EU, or non-EU” model, including in the food service industry. It sounds like significant progress—but here, too, there’s a bitter aftertaste: Why is a phased plan even necessary when the political and social will has long been clear?

In the end, the conclusion remains: things are moving, yes. But it’s coming late. And whether these grand announcements will actually result in a binding, nationwide system worthy of the name remains to be seen. Until then, the reality is: lots of promises, little commitment—a pattern all too familiar in Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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