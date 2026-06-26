Heated Tug-of-War Over the Local Schnitzel

Phased Plan for Labeling Meat, Milk, and Eggs

And then there’s Farmers’ Union President Georg Strasser, who announces the main point—a phased plan. A system is to be introduced step by step that labels meat, milk, and eggs according to the “AT, EU, or non-EU” model, including in the food service industry. It sounds like significant progress—but here, too, there’s a bitter aftertaste: Why is a phased plan even necessary when the political and social will has long been clear?