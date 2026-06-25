Last-Minute Goal! Turkey Defeats the U.S.

The matchup between two teams that had rotated their lineups—seven substitutions for Turkey, and as many as nine for the U.S.—got off to a start that delighted the home fans. Trusty fired home a powerful shot off a corner kick. Turkey quickly regained its composure, however, and celebrated its first goal of the tournament just seven minutes later: Güler finished calmly from about seven meters out following a quick combination, breathing new life into his team in a fast-paced match. Just moments after the U.S.’s latest lead—a goal by Mark McKenzie—was disallowed for offside, Yilmaz scored again following a beautiful combination play to make it 2–1 for Turkey.