World Cup: Group D
Last-Minute Goal! Turkey Defeats the U.S.
Turkey at least avoided a complete embarrassment at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, winning 3–2 (2–1) in their final match against co-host the U.S. In the 98th minute, Kaan Ayhan scored the winning goal for the Turks, who at least managed to limit the damage by earning their first points. The match had no impact on the Group D standings. The U.S. had already secured first place in the group, while Turkey had been eliminated.
The Stars and Stripes, whose goals were scored by Auston Trusty (3rd) and Sebastian Berhalter (49th), will face Bosnia and Herzegovina—the third-place team from Group B—in the Round of 16 on July 2 in Santa Clara. For Turkey, which had arrived with high hopes and also scored through Arda Güler (10th) and Baris Yilmaz (31st), its first World Cup since 2002 turned into a debacle despite the late goal.
The matchup between two teams that had rotated their lineups—seven substitutions for Turkey, and as many as nine for the U.S.—got off to a start that delighted the home fans. Trusty fired home a powerful shot off a corner kick. Turkey quickly regained its composure, however, and celebrated its first goal of the tournament just seven minutes later: Güler finished calmly from about seven meters out following a quick combination, breathing new life into his team in a fast-paced match. Just moments after the U.S.’s latest lead—a goal by Mark McKenzie—was disallowed for offside, Yilmaz scored again following a beautiful combination play to make it 2–1 for Turkey.
Ayhan scores late winner
After the restart, however, it was once again the U.S. that was rewarded for an energetic start with an equalizer by Berhalter. Star coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team remained the more dangerous side for the rest of the match but lacked luck—such as when substitute Christian Pulisic hit the post after a save by goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir (63rd minute). But with the final play of the game, Turkey turned the match around once again, as Ayhan—who had come on as a substitute shortly before—scored from close range.
Turkey – USA 3–2 (2–1)
Los Angeles, Referee Ghorbal (ALG)
Goals: 0–1 (3') Trusty, 1–1 (10') Güler, 2–1 (31') Ba. Yilmaz, 2–2 (49') Berhalter, 3–2 (98') Ayhan
Turkey: Cakir – Celik (84. Söyüncü), Kabak, Bardakci, Elmali – Özcan, Kökcü (88. Ayhan) – Aydin (91. Müldür), Güler, Yildiz (84. Uzun) – Ba. Yilmaz (91. Kahveci)
USA: Freese – Scally (76. Freeman), Robinson, McKenzie, Trusty – Aaronson (76. Zendejas), McKennie (86. Tillman), Berhalter, Weah (58. Pulisic) – Reyna (76. Dest), Pepi
Yellow cards: none , or Berhalter
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