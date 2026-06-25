0–0 – Australia Advances, Paraguay’s Fate Hanging in the Balance

More momentum in the second half

Both teams came out of the locker rooms with a bit more energy. Paraguay stepped up its pressing and repeatedly won the ball back, but clear-cut chances remained few and far between. Australia had the first real scoring chance of the second half after an hour. Nestory Irankunda ran alone toward the goal down the right, but his somewhat hasty shot went wide to the left of the net (60'). After a largely uneventful closing phase, Paraguay finally created a chance in stoppage time through Mauricio, but his shot lacked any real threat (93').