World Cup: Group D
0–0 – Australia Advances, Paraguay’s Fate Hanging in the Balance
Australia has advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the third time, following appearances in 2006 and 2022. A scoreless draw against Paraguay in Santa Clara early Friday morning was enough for the “Socceroos” to advance to the Round of 16 as the second-place finisher in Group D behind host nation the U.S. With four points, Paraguay can still hope to advance as one of the best third-place teams, though their qualification is not yet mathematically certain.
The nearly 69,000 fans in Santa Clara were treated to few soccer highlights in the final group stage match. Australia, which made six changes to its starting lineup compared to the 0–2 loss to the U.S., controlled the game for long stretches but took few risks. Only Jackson Irvine (4th minute) and Cristian Volpato (45+2) had promising shots on goal. Paraguay was completely harmless and failed to make any offensive impact in the first half.
More momentum in the second half
Both teams came out of the locker rooms with a bit more energy. Paraguay stepped up its pressing and repeatedly won the ball back, but clear-cut chances remained few and far between. Australia had the first real scoring chance of the second half after an hour. Nestory Irankunda ran alone toward the goal down the right, but his somewhat hasty shot went wide to the left of the net (60'). After a largely uneventful closing phase, Paraguay finally created a chance in stoppage time through Mauricio, but his shot lacked any real threat (93').
In the Round of 32, the “Socceroos” will face the second-place team from Group G (Egypt, Iran, Belgium, and New Zealand), where anything is still possible ahead of the final matchday. Paraguay currently ranks fourth in the table of third-place teams. If another third-place team finishes behind the South Americans, they too will advance to the knockout stage.
Paraguay – Australia 0–0
Santa Clara, 68,827, Referee Turpin (FRA)
Paraguay: Gill – Velazquez, G. Gomez, Alderete (84. Canale) – Caceres, D. Gomez (92. Bobadilla), Cubas, Galarza (92. Alonso), Maidana (46. Mauricio) – Avalos (67' Arce), Enciso
Australia: Beach – Circati, Souttar, Herrington – Bos, Irvine (84' Okon-Engstler), O’Neill, Behich – Volpato (58' Hrustic), Metcalfe – Irankunda (84' Yengi)
Yellow cards: D. Gomez and Irvine
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