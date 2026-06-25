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Bloody Knife Attack

68-Year-Old Man Seriously Injures His Wife

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25.06.2026 07:51
Rescue operation on Wednesday evening in Oberwölz, Styria (stock photo).
Rescue operation on Wednesday evening in Oberwölz, Styria (stock photo).(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Porträt von Steirerkrone
Von Steirerkrone

In Niederwölz (Murau district) in Styria, a 68-year-old man is said to have attacked his 66-year-old partner on Wednesday evening, inflicting life-threatening injuries. After the incident, the man is believed to have jumped from a balcony with suicidal intent. Both were taken to hospitals.

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According to the Styria Police Department, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. in an apartment in Niederwölz. Neighbors became aware of the altercation and came to the 66-year-old woman’s aid. Based on the current state of the investigation, the 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his partner and inflicting life-threatening injuries on her.

Jumped from the Balcony
After the incident, the man is believed to have jumped from a balcony with suicidal intent. He sustained multiple injuries in the fall. Both the woman and the man were taken to nearby hospitals. The investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Reports of (possible) suicides can exacerbate the situation for people who are in crisis. There are crisis hotlines throughout Austria that offer advice and support in times of crisis.

If you or someone close to you is experiencing a severe mental health crisis or is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counseling service at 142. You can find additional crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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