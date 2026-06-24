Hosts Flawless
World Cup LIVE: A slapstick goal! Hosts Mexico extend their lead
Mexico remains undefeated in its third match at the home World Cup. The co-host defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 (0-0) in the early hours of Thursday morning following a strong second half and won Group A with a perfect nine points.
In the Round of 32, the Mexicans will face a third-place team from another group. The Czechs, who were disappointing for much of the tournament, must head home with just one point.
For coach Miroslav Koubek’s team, only a win would do in their final group match. Striker Patrik Schick surprisingly started on the bench; Denis Visinsky took his place in the starting lineup and created the Czechs’ first—and only—real scoring chance with a drop kick in the 8th minute. Group winner Mexico, which made five changes to its lineup, posed only a hint of danger before halftime, courtesy of Jorge Sanchez from a tight angle (38th minute).
’sDouble Strike and Emotional SubstitutionThat changed abruptly after halftime. Fullback Mateo Chavez, who had pushed forward, finished off a counterattack with a clinical strike into the far corner (55th minute). Amid the jubilant atmosphere, the Mexicans added to their lead. A botched clearance attempt by Tomas Holes landed at the feet of Julian Quinones, who simply had to tap it in from close range (61').
Even greater jubilation erupted among the more than 80,000 fans in Mexico City in the 78th minute. Goalkeeping legend Guillermo Ochoa, who is playing in his sixth World Cup, came on for starting goalkeeper Raul Rangel. In stoppage time, the 40-year-old even set up the final 3-0 score with a long goal kick. Alvaro Fidalgo finished it off with a shot into the top corner (94').
Final Score:
Czech Republic – Mexico 0–3 (0–0)
Mexico City, 80,824, Referee Falcon Perez (ARG)
Goals: 0–1 (55.) Chavez, 0–2 (61.) Quinones, 0–3 (94.) Fidalgo
Yellow cards: None and Alvarez
Czech Republic: Kovar – Holes (64' Soucek/87' Sojka), Hranac, Krejci – Coufal, Cerv (87' Chory), Sadilek, Doudera – Sulc, Visinsky (56' Provod) – Hlozek (64' Schick)
Mexico: Rangel (78. Ochoa) – Sanchez, Montes, Reyes, Chavez (78. Gallardo) – Alvarez – Alvarado, Mora (72. Fidalgo), Romo (63. Vargas), Quinones – Martinez (63. Gimenez)
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