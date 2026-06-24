World Cup LIVE: A slapstick goal! Hosts Mexico extend their lead

For coach Miroslav Koubek’s team, only a win would do in their final group match. Striker Patrik Schick surprisingly started on the bench; Denis Visinsky took his place in the starting lineup and created the Czechs’ first—and only—real scoring chance with a drop kick in the 8th minute. Group winner Mexico, which made five changes to its lineup, posed only a hint of danger before halftime, courtesy of Jorge Sanchez from a tight angle (38th minute).