After Arrest: Bode Miller Speaks Out!

Mushrooms Found

According to the AP news agency, the court records do not contain any further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest. However, in a statement regarding the alleged offense, a deputy sheriff wrote that a white bag from a cannabis dispensary containing 4.1 grams of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms had been found on Miller. As reported by ABC, Miller was released after posting bail of $5,000 (approximately 4,394 euros).