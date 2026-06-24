Drug Allegations
After Arrest: Bode Miller Speaks Out!
Ski legend Bode Miller denies the drug possession charges brought against him. The former Olympic champion was arrested earlier this month in the U.S. state of Idaho on drug possession charges.
The 48-year-old described the incident on Instagram. “My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe on him, which I didn’t know about,” Miller explained. “We cooperated fully with the police officer. I hope the misdemeanor charge will be dropped once the facts of the case have been reviewed.”
Mushrooms Found
According to the AP news agency, the court records do not contain any further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest. However, in a statement regarding the alleged offense, a deputy sheriff wrote that a white bag from a cannabis dispensary containing 4.1 grams of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms had been found on Miller. As reported by ABC, Miller was released after posting bail of $5,000 (approximately 4,394 euros).
Strict Laws in Idaho
Idaho is one of the U.S. states with particularly strict drug laws. In other states, such as Colorado or Oregon, psilocybin has already been legalized for therapeutic purposes.
The case is still ongoing; Miller is scheduled to appear in court for another hearing on July 29.
Miller retired from competitive skiing in 2017, having previously won a total of six Olympic medals—more than any other male U.S. ski racer. In 2005 and 2008, he won the overall World Cup title and claimed victories in all five alpine disciplines.
A Tragic Turn of Events
Miller has been married to former professional volleyball player Morgan Miller since 2012. Together they have six children; Miller has two additional children from previous relationships. However, their family life was overshadowed by a devastating tragedy: In 2018, their 19-month-old daughter Emmy died in a tragic accident.
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