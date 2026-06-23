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World Cup Record! Ronaldo Now Even Better Than Messi

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23.06.2026 19:15
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo(Bild: AP/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Porträt von Markus Rattenböck
Von Markus Rattenböck

What a relief after days of criticism! With a brace in his 75th international match, Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal on the path to victory against Uzbekistan on Tuesday—and has now scored in all six of his World Cup appearances. Not even Lionel Messi has managed that!

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The seventh minute: João Cancelo sends a sharp cross into the middle; Ronaldo is perfectly positioned and blasts the ball into the net with a drop kick.

(Bild: AFP/PAUL ELLIS)

What a relief after the disappointing 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Immediately, all his teammates rush over to Ronaldo to congratulate him. With this goal, the 41-year-old has now scored in each of his six World Cup appearances—a feat not even Lionel Messi has achieved. Messi is the only other player besides Ronaldo to have played in six World Cups, but he failed to score in South Africa in 2010.

Ronaldo catches up to Eusebio
What’s more, at 41 years and 138 days, Ronaldo is the second-oldest goalscorer—behind Roger Milla—to ever score at a World Cup. The “corner flag dancer” from Cameroon came off the bench in two matches at the 1994 World Cup in the U.S.—and holds the age record at 42 years and 39 days.

Another record: With his ninth World Cup goal in his 24th match, Ronaldo even tied his great compatriot Eusebio—and then surpassed him in the 39th minute with his tenth World Cup goal...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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