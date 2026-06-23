World Cup Record! Ronaldo Now Even Better Than Messi

What a relief after the disappointing 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Immediately, all his teammates rush over to Ronaldo to congratulate him. With this goal, the 41-year-old has now scored in each of his six World Cup appearances—a feat not even Lionel Messi has achieved. Messi is the only other player besides Ronaldo to have played in six World Cups, but he failed to score in South Africa in 2010.