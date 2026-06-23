Here’s How Austria Can Advance to the World Cup Round of 32

The chances would still remain, however: With three points and only a slightly negative goal difference, Austria would have a good chance of being among the best third-place teams.

Spain Looms as a Threat as Group Runner-Up

And what happens next? As the second-place team in the group, Austria would in all likelihood face Spain—the top team in Group H—in the round of 32. Should Austria finish third in the group, the ÖFB squad would face the winner of another group. That won’t be determined until after the final matchday.