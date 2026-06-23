Final on Sunday
Here’s How Austria Can Advance to the World Cup Round of 32
The ÖFB team has its fate in its own hands heading into the final matchday of Group J at the 2026 World Cup. In its final group match against Algeria, Austria needs only a draw to advance to the knockout stage.
Going into the final matchday of Group J, it’s already certain that the Austrian national team can no longer fall to last place. This means that at least third place is secured.
A Draw Is Enough to Advance
All Austria needs for direct advancement is a draw against Algeria (Sunday, starting at 4:00 a.m. CEST on the Sportkrone.at live ticker). With a draw, the team would defend second place in Group J, as it has a better goal difference than Algeria.
Even with a win, Austria would advance to the Round of 32 as the group’s runner-up.
Argentina Already Through
Following Algeria’s victory over Jordan, Argentina has already secured first place in the group ahead of the final matchday. Jordan finishes the group stage in last place.
An ÖFB loss to Algeria could be dangerous
The situation would become more complicated in the event of aloss toAlgeria. In that case, Austria would drop to third place. While advancing would still be possible, the ÖFB team would have to hope for favorable results in the other groups. Only the top eight of the twelve third-place teams will also qualify for the round of 32. The tiebreakers include points, goal difference, goals scored, the fair play score based on cards, and, ultimately, the FIFA World Ranking.
The chances would still remain, however: With three points and only a slightly negative goal difference, Austria would have a good chance of being among the best third-place teams.
Spain Looms as a Threat as Group Runner-Up
And what happens next? As the second-place team in the group, Austria would in all likelihood face Spain—the top team in Group H—in the round of 32. Should Austria finish third in the group, the ÖFB squad would face the winner of another group. That won’t be determined until after the final matchday.
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