Bizarre “Rescue” of a Snake from a Garden Habitat

The homeowners in question clearly have little “understanding of nature,” as the snake’s perfectly normal slithering in the water apparently terrified them so much that they alerted the local fire department. The fire department arrived quickly that morning with a few people on the scene. The responders snatched the likely just as frightened, beneficial snake from its damp home, stuffed it into a bag—and promptly headed off to the nearby Felixdorf floodplain. May the completely non-venomous Natrix natrix—as it’s known by its zoological Latin name—hide away in the undergrowth and other wetland habitats.