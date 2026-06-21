Marc Marquez Continues His World Championship Comeback in Brno

“It was an important victory at the right time,” said Marquez, who had already fallen 102 points behind the leader over the course of the season. “I never give up.” The race was disappointing for KTM. Pedro Acosta stayed in the leading group until the final lap and was briefly in fourth place. A few kilometers from the finish, the Spaniard—running in fifth place—was forced to retire due to a mechanical failure. The other KTM bikes were ridden by Enea Bastianini, South African Brad Binder, and Spaniard Maverick Viñales to finishes of tenth, twelfth, and 15th.