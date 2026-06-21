MotoGP Spectacle
Marc Marquez Continues His World Championship Comeback in Brno
World Champion Marc Marquez continued his comeback in the MotoGP World Championship on Sunday in Brno!
The Spanish Ducati star won the MotoGP race at the Czech Grand Prix and is now just 40 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi in the championship standings. The Italian was barred from starting this race after physically attacking track marshals the day before following his retirement from the Sprint race. In the main race, Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia finished second and third.
For Marquez, this is his 101st World Championship victory across all classes and his second win in a row. He celebrated his first win of the season two weeks ago in Hungary. Prior to that, the 33-year-old had missed three consecutive races, primarily as a result of his crash in Jerez at the end of April.
The result:
Near the Austrian border, with six laps to go, Marquez passed his teammate Bagnaia—who was struggling with technical issues—to take the lead. Pole-sitter Ogura, riding his Aprilia, missed out on the first MotoGP victory by a Japanese rider in 22 years by just 0.421 seconds.
The standings in the Riders’ Championship:
“It was an important victory at the right time,” said Marquez, who had already fallen 102 points behind the leader over the course of the season. “I never give up.” The race was disappointing for KTM. Pedro Acosta stayed in the leading group until the final lap and was briefly in fourth place. A few kilometers from the finish, the Spaniard—running in fifth place—was forced to retire due to a mechanical failure. The other KTM bikes were ridden by Enea Bastianini, South African Brad Binder, and Spaniard Maverick Viñales to finishes of tenth, twelfth, and 15th.
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