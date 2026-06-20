It's going to get even hotter
Austria continues to swelter under the first major heat wave of the year—and there’s no end in sight for now. While temperatures are set to rise again to as high as 36 degrees in many places on Saturday and another tropical night is on the horizon, dangerous weather conditions are simultaneously brewing: Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds will increase nationwide over the weekend.
According to meteorologists, the current heat wave will reach its first peak over the weekend and through Monday. The hottest regions will remain the eastern and southeastern lowlands. However, Austria’s June heat record of 38.6 degrees from 2013 is likely to remain out of reach for now.
Hailstones up to four centimeters in size possible
While the sun will still make frequent appearances in the east, severe thunderstorms are developing with increasing frequency, particularly from the west and in the mountainous regions. On Sunday, the risk of severe weather will eventually spread to nearly all of Austria. Heavy rain, in particular, could become a problem: Locally, 30 to 50 liters of rain per square meter are possible within a short period of time. This will be accompanied by hailstones up to four centimeters in diameter and gusts of wind reaching up to 90 km/h.
This is caused by a slow-moving cold front that is encountering the extremely hot air over Austria, creating ideal conditions for severe thunderstorms.
Tropical nights are taking their toll on the population
In addition to the daytime heat, the nights in particular are becoming a burden. In Vienna and other metropolitan areas, temperatures in many places no longer drop below 20 degrees. This continues the streak of tropical nights, making it nearly impossible for buildings to cool down.
The midsummer weather will continue into the start of the new week. Temperatures above 35 degrees are again possible in many places through Tuesday. While isolated heat thunderstorms remain a possibility, significant relief is not expected until midweek. Then, a stronger cold front could cross Austria, bringing at least temporarily cooler air along with new storms. However, it is still unclear exactly how much cooler it will actually get.
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