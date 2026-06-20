Hailstones up to four centimeters in size possible

While the sun will still make frequent appearances in the east, severe thunderstorms are developing with increasing frequency, particularly from the west and in the mountainous regions. On Sunday, the risk of severe weather will eventually spread to nearly all of Austria. Heavy rain, in particular, could become a problem: Locally, 30 to 50 liters of rain per square meter are possible within a short period of time. This will be accompanied by hailstones up to four centimeters in diameter and gusts of wind reaching up to 90 km/h.