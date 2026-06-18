62-Year-Old Wonders: “How Do I Get to Rehab?”

Travel by Car Not Recommended

It is precisely this long journey that poses a major problem for the 62-year-old. The reason: he’s not supposed to make the trip on his own in the first place. On the one hand, for medical reasons; on the other, parking options on site are limited and, moreover, subject to a fee. “Unfortunately, my wife can’t drive me there for health reasons,” Koller explains. So, should he take public transportation by train? “I’m afraid I can’t manage that with my shoulder. After all, there’s a lot of luggage to carry,” he explains.