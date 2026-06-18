Will there be a lineup change?
Speculation Surrounds Posch: ÖFB Faces Another Setback
How is Stefan Posch doing? That’s the question on the minds of Austrian soccer fans right now. After the opening win against Jordan, the fullback faces the possibility of an early exit from the World Cup. Will head coach Ralf Rangnick now have to make changes for Sunday’s match against Argentina (7 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker)?
The ÖFB right back, who played the entire match in the 3-1 win over Jordan, is suspected of having a broken jaw. A huge setback following such a crucial opening World Cup victory. Now, he even faces the possibility of missing the rest of the tournament. Concerns are mounting not only for head coach Ralf Rangnick but also among the red-white-and-red fans.
Update from ÖFB team doctor
: “Poschi is experiencing pain in his left lower jaw. He’s in good spirits so far. We’ve now planned to conduct a CT scan this afternoon, as soon as we have a slot available, and after the CT scan, we’ll be able to provide information on the diagnosis and course of action,” explained ÖFB team doctor Michael Fiedler on Wednesday. We should have clarity by Thursday.
Who could replace Posch?
Now, of course, the question arises as to who could replace Posch if he is sidelined. The top contender is Konrad Laimer, who had a strong season at right back for FC Bayern Munich. In the match against Jordan, the “whirlwind” surprisingly started at the No. 10 position in attacking midfield.
After Baumgartner, Another Blow Looms
In any case, Posch’s absence would be the next bitter setback at the World Cup. Shortly before the tournament began, Christoph Baumgartner had already suffered a serious thigh injury. “Baumi” sat on the bench on crutches during the victory over Jordan in Santa Clara. Let’s hope the next ÖFB unlucky player doesn’t join him anytime soon…
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