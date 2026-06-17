Eight Years in Prison for Cemetery Killer (14)

Jenny follows these events just as dispassionately as she gives her testimony. Just as she behaved after the horrific murder. “I took a photo of her and sent it,” says the 14-year-old. “I wanted my friends to know that I was just going to prison.” Or was it just showing off? Because the girl talks about being a big true-crime fan and having talked about serial killers with her friend time and again. “She especially liked the one who eats people. I don’t know his name”—she’s probably referring to the American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer...