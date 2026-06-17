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Red Bull Salzburg Has a New Head Coach

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17.06.2026 12:28
Danny Röhl
Danny Röhl(Bild: GEPA)
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The new head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg is Danny Röhl! The 37-year-old German was most recently the coach of Glasgow Rangers; he is now joining the Red Bulls and has signed a three-year contract.

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Red Bull Salzburg introduced its new head coach on Wednesday, just in time for the start of training for the new Bundesliga season. As expected, Danny Röhl is taking over from Daniel Beichler, who was let go in mid-May after three months on the job and a third-place finish in the league. The 37-year-old German is moving from Glasgow Rangers to Salzburg for a reported transfer fee of two million euros and has signed a contract there through 2029.

(Bild: Andreas Tröster)

  Röhl’s signing by the former serial champions had already been in the works for several days. The new coach was already present on Wednesday at the first training session in Taxham, where the “Bulls” had completed their usual fitness tests the day before. The official presentation will take place this afternoon (4:00 p.m.) at the Red Bull Arena.

Röhl Takes Over a Team in Transition
Röhl had been with Glasgow Rangers since last October. Before joining the top Scottish club—with which he finished third in the league last season—the German spent two years as head coach of Sheffield Wednesday in England’s second division. Prior to that, he had worked as an assistant coach for, among others, the German national team, FC Bayern, and RB Leipzig. He also served as a video analyst and youth coach for the Red Bull club.

Now his compatriot and sporting director Marcus Mann has brought him back into the beverage company’s soccer organization, led by Jürgen Klopp. On the Salzach, Röhl is taking over a team in transition that has gone without a title since the summer of 2023 under coaches Gerhard Struber, Onur Cinel, Pepijn Lijnders, Thomas Letsch, and Beichler. “I’m really looking forward to my new role. I’m already familiar with the club from my past coaching experience and know what opportunities are available here, the quality within the club, and the ambitious goals it pursues. That’s exactly what appealed to me,” Röhl was quoted as saying in the club’s press release. “Salzburg stands for bold, intense, and attacking soccer—a style of soccer I strongly identify with and that also aligns with my vision of the game.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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