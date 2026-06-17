Red Bull Salzburg Has a New Head Coach

Now his compatriot and sporting director Marcus Mann has brought him back into the beverage company’s soccer organization, led by Jürgen Klopp. On the Salzach, Röhl is taking over a team in transition that has gone without a title since the summer of 2023 under coaches Gerhard Struber, Onur Cinel, Pepijn Lijnders, Thomas Letsch, and Beichler. “I’m really looking forward to my new role. I’m already familiar with the club from my past coaching experience and know what opportunities are available here, the quality within the club, and the ambitious goals it pursues. That’s exactly what appealed to me,” Röhl was quoted as saying in the club’s press release. “Salzburg stands for bold, intense, and attacking soccer—a style of soccer I strongly identify with and that also aligns with my vision of the game.”