Group H Live Updates
World Cup LIVE: Spain Still Struggling
First matchday of the World Cup in Group H: Spain faces Cape Verde. We’re reporting live (live ticker below). Current score: 0-0.
Here is the live ticker:
The starting point is clear: Spain, ranked second in the world and a co-favorite to win the tournament, faces World Cup debutant Cape Verde, ranked 67th in the world. Anything other than a clear victory for Luis de la Fuente’s squad would be a surprise. Since a 0-1 friendly loss to Colombia at Wembley Stadium in March 2024, the Iberians have recorded 23 wins and seven draws in 30 international matches, though one of those draws was a disappointment. The 2025 Nations League final was lost 4-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw against Portugal.
The prospects for a second World Cup title after 2010 could hardly be better for the European champions. “We have to approach every game as if it were our last, respect every opponent, and be ready to fight for the maximum. Then the results will take care of themselves,” said De la Fuente. Superstar Lamine Yamal is expected to play a decisive role in the tournament. “Being the favorite doesn’t mean you’ve won anything yet—you don’t have more goals on the board or an advantage in the game. You have to take it step by step,” said the Barça player. In the opener, the 18-year-old could be rested, as could Nico Williams, who has also been struggling with an injury recently. The duo only returned to training on Thursday.
“Everyone will be available for the match against Cape Verde. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll play,” De la Fuente kept his options open. Cape Verde, the third-smallest country by population ever to participate in a World Cup, is eagerly awaiting its World Cup debut. “Getting through the group stage has to be the goal. We know it will be difficult in a strong group, but we have to believe that we can do it,” said center back Roberto Lopes, who captains Shamrock Rovers in Ireland.
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