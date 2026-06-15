World Cup LIVE: Spain Still Struggling

The prospects for a second World Cup title after 2010 could hardly be better for the European champions. “We have to approach every game as if it were our last, respect every opponent, and be ready to fight for the maximum. Then the results will take care of themselves,” said De la Fuente. Superstar Lamine Yamal is expected to play a decisive role in the tournament. “Being the favorite doesn’t mean you’ve won anything yet—you don’t have more goals on the board or an advantage in the game. You have to take it step by step,” said the Barça player. In the opener, the 18-year-old could be rested, as could Nico Williams, who has also been struggling with an injury recently. The duo only returned to training on Thursday.