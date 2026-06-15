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1-5 Debacle Has Consequences

Coach apparently has to pack his bags after World Cup defeat

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15.06.2026 14:21
Sabri Lamouchi apparently has to pack his bags.
Sabri Lamouchi apparently has to pack his bags.(Bild: AFP/JULIO CESAR AGUILAR)
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Following the 1-5 debacle in the World Cup match against Sweden, Tunisia’s Football Federation has apparently taken its first steps. As journalist Romain Molina reports, head coach Sabri Lamouchi must pack his bags.

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Two weeks after leading his squad at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, Lamouchi is likely history with Tunisia’s national soccer team. 

“Painful defeat” to start the tournament
In their first World Cup match on Sunday (local time), the Africans suffered a 1-5 defeat at the hands of Sweden. “It’s a difficult and painful defeat. Starting a tournament with a result like this is extremely tough,” Lamouchi said after the disastrous start.

Tunisia suffered a 1-5 defeat.
Tunisia suffered a 1-5 defeat.(Bild: AP/Dolores Ochoa)

It’s quite possible that the press conference was his last public appearance as head coach; according to Molina, who writes for the “New York Times” and the “Guardian,” among others, the 54-year-old has been relieved of his duties. The federation has not yet officially confirmed the report, but if it is indeed true, Lamouchi would be the third head coach to be fired during a World Cup...

  • In 1998, Tunisia fired Henryk Kasperczak after two losses (0-2 to England; 0-1 to Colombia). In the final match, under Ali Selmi, they drew 1-1 against Romania, which had already advanced.
  • Also in 1998, South Korea fired Bum-kun Cha following a 1-3 loss to Mexico and a 0-5 defeat to the Netherlands. Under assistant coach Kim Pyung-seok, the team drew 1-1 with Belgium in their final match.
  • The craziest story unfolded in 2018 just before the World Cup began. Two days before their first match, Spain fired Julen Lopetegui after it became known that he would be stepping down after the World Cup and had already signed with Real Madrid. Fernando Hierro took over a visibly unsettled Spanish team, which was eliminated in the round of 16.
Julen Lopetegui was fired in 2018 after his plans to move to Real Madrid had been leaked to the ...
Julen Lopetegui was fired in 2018 after his plans to move to Real Madrid had been leaked to the public.(Bild: EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ)

Tunisia’s players will likely be welcoming a new coach to the locker room soon as well. By Sunday at the latest, when the North Africans face Japan...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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