Marius Borg Høiby Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

District Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad read the verdict shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Oslo courthouse. The sentence covers 34 offenses, including two counts of rape and drug offenses. The court acquitted him of two rape charges. In addition, Høiby was ordered to pay damages to the victims. At the center of the trial was the question of whether the alleged victims were even capable of effectively consenting to a sexual act given their condition.