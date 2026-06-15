Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sentencing

Marius Borg Høiby Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

Nachrichten
15.06.2026 08:37
Eighty-eight days have passed since the end of the trial on March 19—now Judge Jon Sverdrup ...
Eighty-eight days have passed since the end of the trial on March 19—now Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad has announced the verdict.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/OLE BERG-RUSTEN, AFP/HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

The verdict is in: Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison. Of a total of 40 charges, the court found him guilty on 34 counts. Both the prosecution and the defense have two weeks to appeal the verdict.

0 Kommentare

For health reasons, Høiby followed the sentencing via video link from prison.

District Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad read the verdict shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Oslo courthouse. The sentence covers 34 offenses, including two counts of rape and drug offenses. The court acquitted him of two rape charges. In addition, Høiby was ordered to pay damages to the victims. At the center of the trial was the question of whether the alleged victims were even capable of effectively consenting to a sexual act given their condition.

Eighty-eight days have passed since the trial concluded on March 19—now Judge Jon Sverdrup ...
Eighty-eight days have passed since the trial concluded on March 19—now Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad has announced the verdict.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/OLE BERG-RUSTEN, AFP/HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN)

40 charges
The criminal trial against the 29-year-old, which spanned six weeks in February and March, marks a historic low point for the Norwegian royal family.

The list of charges against Marius Borg Høiby was long: it ranged from violence and threats to ...
The list of charges against Marius Borg Høiby was long: it ranged from violence and threats to serious sexual offenses and violations of court orders.(Bild: AP/Heiko Junge)

Marius Borg Høiby faced a total of 40 charges before the Oslo District Court. While the defense argued for acquittal on 15 counts and considered a prison sentence of about one and a half years appropriate, the prosecution demanded a far more severe sentence of seven years and seven months in prison.

In addition to offenses such as domestic violence, property damage, and drug smuggling, the trial focused primarily on the serious allegations of rape of defenseless women while they were asleep.

Victims’ attorney John Christian Elden (left) and Høiby’s attorney Ellen Holager Andenæs in ...
Victims’ attorney John Christian Elden (left) and Høiby’s attorney Ellen Holager Andenæs in court before the verdict was handed down in the trial against Marius Borg Høiby(Bild: AP/Stian Lysberg Solum)
Defense attorneys Petar Sekulic and Ellen Holager Andenæs in front of the courthouse in Oslo
Defense attorneys Petar Sekulic and Ellen Holager Andenæs in front of the courthouse in Oslo(Bild: AP/Jonas Been Henriksen)

Mother terminally ill
The defendant’s months-long pretrial detention was overshadowed by a dramatic escalation in his personal life: the emotional strain of the trial on the entire royal family was compounded by the serious illness of his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Mette-Marit recently made public appearances while on a ventilator.
Mette-Marit recently made public appearances while on a ventilator.(Bild: Viennareport)

The 52-year-old has been battling chronic pulmonary fibrosis for years, but her condition deteriorated rapidly during her eldest son’s detention.

Marius and his mother Mette-Marit
Marius and his mother Mette-Marit(Bild: APA-Images / NTB / Lise Aaserud)

As was recently revealed, Høiby was even allowed to leave pretrial detention briefly after more than four months for a temporary release to attend an urgent medical consultation at the royal residence, Gut Skaugum, regarding the Crown Princess’s critical health condition.

Høiby is the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from her previous relationship with the ...
Høiby is the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from her previous relationship with the Norwegian Morten Borg. When he was four years old, his mother married Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.(Bild: Viennareport)

Waiting List for a New Lung
The existential gravity of the royal illness became abundantly clear just ten days before the verdict was announced, when Mette-Marit was officially placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant.

According to the attending physicians, this step is tied to a strict condition: only patients whose life expectancy without a new organ is one year or less are accepted. While Norway now watches with bated breath for the legal consequences for the “bonus prince,” the country is simultaneously fearing for the survival of its future queen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
15.06.2026 08:37
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf