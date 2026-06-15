Sentencing
Marius Borg Høiby Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
The verdict is in: Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison. Of a total of 40 charges, the court found him guilty on 34 counts. Both the prosecution and the defense have two weeks to appeal the verdict.
For health reasons, Høiby followed the sentencing via video link from prison.
District Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad read the verdict shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Oslo courthouse. The sentence covers 34 offenses, including two counts of rape and drug offenses. The court acquitted him of two rape charges. In addition, Høiby was ordered to pay damages to the victims. At the center of the trial was the question of whether the alleged victims were even capable of effectively consenting to a sexual act given their condition.
40 charges
The criminal trial against the 29-year-old, which spanned six weeks in February and March, marks a historic low point for the Norwegian royal family.
Marius Borg Høiby faced a total of 40 charges before the Oslo District Court. While the defense argued for acquittal on 15 counts and considered a prison sentence of about one and a half years appropriate, the prosecution demanded a far more severe sentence of seven years and seven months in prison.
In addition to offenses such as domestic violence, property damage, and drug smuggling, the trial focused primarily on the serious allegations of rape of defenseless women while they were asleep.
Mother terminally ill
The defendant’s months-long pretrial detention was overshadowed by a dramatic escalation in his personal life: the emotional strain of the trial on the entire royal family was compounded by the serious illness of his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
The 52-year-old has been battling chronic pulmonary fibrosis for years, but her condition deteriorated rapidly during her eldest son’s detention.
As was recently revealed, Høiby was even allowed to leave pretrial detention briefly after more than four months for a temporary release to attend an urgent medical consultation at the royal residence, Gut Skaugum, regarding the Crown Princess’s critical health condition.
Waiting List for a New Lung
The existential gravity of the royal illness became abundantly clear just ten days before the verdict was announced, when Mette-Marit was officially placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant.
According to the attending physicians, this step is tied to a strict condition: only patients whose life expectancy without a new organ is one year or less are accepted. While Norway now watches with bated breath for the legal consequences for the “bonus prince,” the country is simultaneously fearing for the survival of its future queen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.